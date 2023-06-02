Train accident: Odisha, Tamil Nadu deploy ministers to oversee rescue operations

At least 30 persons were killed and many others injured in a major train accident involving a goods train and two passenger trains — the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and another train from Bengaluru to Howrah.

Following a massive train accident involving three trains in which at least 30 people were known to have died as of 11 pm on Friday, June 2, several politicians including the Chief Ministers of Odisha (where the accident occured) and Tamil Nadu (where one of the trains was headed), Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have expressed shock and called for immediate rescue efforts. Odisha has deployed Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallik to oversee rescue operations, while Tamil Nadu’s Transport Minister Sivasankar SS has also been asked to rush to the spot.

The triple train accident took place near Bahanaga Station in Odisha’s Balasore. According to initial information, the Shalimar - Chennai Coromandel Express (12841) collided with a goods train around 7 pm, and several coaches of Coromandel Express were derailed and fell on the adjacent track. Some time later, another train going from Bengaluru to Howrah (12864) is believed to have crashed into those derailed coaches, resulting in three to four of its own coaches also skidding off the track.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences and said that he had deployed officials to Odisha for rescue operations. He said that he has asked Tamil Nadu Transport Minister Sivasankar SS and three IAS officers to rush to Odisha and help rescue the Tamil people who were involved in the accident. He had also ordered officials to set up a helpline immediately, he said.

“Shocked to hear about the accident in Odisha state. I immediately contacted Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and inquired about the accident. The information he gave is disturbing. My deepest condolences to all those who lost their lives in the accident,” Stalin said.

Odisha’s Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “I am very distressed to learn about the Coromandel Express accident in Balasore. It was a very fatal accident.” He said that he had directed Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallik and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu to visit the spot and supervise all the rescue work. He added that rescue operations were underway and he had taken stock of the situation. The CM also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

Deeply disturbed by the news of the train accident in Balasore, Odisha which has killed more than 50 people. May their souls rest in peace.



Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also expressed his condolences and said, “Deeply disturbed by the news of the train accident in Balasore, Odisha which has killed more than 50 people. May their souls rest in peace. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the victims of the accident and said that he too had taken stock of the situation. He said, “Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked his party workers and leaders to extend all the support they can for rescue efforts. He said, “Anguished by the tragic news of the accident involving the Coromandel Express, in Balasore, Odisha. My heart goes out to the bereaved families. Wishing for the speedy recovery of those injured. I urge Congress workers & leaders to extend all support needed for rescue efforts.”

At least 30 persons have died in the massive train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district, and hundreds were injured. Railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma said, “At around 7 pm, 10-12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Balasore and fell on the opposite track. After some time, another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah dashed into those derailed coaches resulting in the derailment of its three to four coaches.” Unconfirmed reports suggest that at least 200 to 300 people have been injured.