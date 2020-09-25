Now, Jayaram posts workout pictures of himself

Only weeks ago, workout pictures of Mammootty shared by the star received a lot of appreciation from co-workers and fans alike.

Several actors have been posting their workout pictures regularly setting some serious fitness goals for their fans and Jayaram is one among them. Recently, the star has posted his workout picture and captioned it: “8 months of quarantine and 7 months of unemployment.”

Earlier, the star’s son and actor Kalidas Jayaram posted his dad’s workout picture and captioned it: “Be stronger than your excuses. This man still wakes up at 5 am every morning and works out. If I am half of where he is at his age I would consider myself lucky.”

Jayaram was last seen in the Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which had Allu Arjun in the lead. The film was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and bankrolled jointly by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under the banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations respectively. The technical crew of this film included S Thaman for music, PS Vinod for cinematography and Naveen Nooli for editing. The film, which had Pooja Hegde as the female lead, hit the marquee earlier this year to positive reviews.

The star has inked the deal to star in the magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. This ambitious project of director Mani Ratnam is in the pre-production stage and will start rolling soon. Based on the classic novel of the same name, the film will trace out the life of the most popular among the Chozha kings, Raja Raja Chozhan 1. The director has roped in a bevy of stars including Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh and others to play the main characters in the film. According to latest reports, Trisha will be playing a pivotal role in this period flick. Elango Kumaravel will be co-writing the adaptation along with Mani Ratnam. AR Rahman will score the music.

Jayaram is also expecting the release of the Venkat Prabhu directorial Party. The film is touted to be a casino-based comedy written and directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by T Siva under his banner Amma Creations. The film has a bevy of stars in the cast including Jai, Mirchi Shiva, Jayaram, Sathyaraj, Shaam, Ramya Krishnan, Chandran, Nassar, Suresh, Vijay Vasanth, Aravind Akash, Regina Cassandra, Sanchita Shetty and Nivetha Pethuraj among others.

Yet another project that Jayaram will work for is Namo, a sanskrit film directed by Vijeesh Mani, who has earlier directed Vishwa Guru. Jayaram has done a lot of homework to get into the skin of the character he plays in it. He is sporting a completely new look and had shed close to 20 kgs of weight and shaved off his hair for a completely bald look. Namo is based on the strong friendship between Lord Krishna and Kuchelan. We hear that Jayaram will be seen playing Kuchelan in it with Sarkar Desai, Mythili Javedkar, and Raj forming the rest of the cast.

