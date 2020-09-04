Kalidas shares workout pictures of actor dad Jayaram

After pictures of megastar Mammootty’s workout went viral, it is now Jayaram’s turn to inspire the youth to stay fit during the lockdown.

Flix Mollywood

Recently, Malayalam megastar Mammootty had shared pictures of his workout much to the delight of his fans. It was an inspiration for the youth to stay fit during the COVID-19 lockdown. And now, actor Kalidas Jayaram has shared pictures of his father and actor Jayaram’s workout. Posting the picture on Instagram, Kalidas wrote, “Be stronger than your excuses. This man still wakes up at 5 am every morning and works out. If I am half of where he is at his age I would consider myself lucky.”

While his dad is setting fitness goals for the youth, Kalidas has been engaged in farming during the lockdown. The young actor has revealed that he grew veggies in his garden and the Onam Sadhya this year was from the yield in their garden.

On the work front, both the father and son are busy with assignments. Kalidas’s Jack n Jill has reached the post production stage. Directed by veteran director and cinematographer, Santosh Sivan, the film’s cast includes Manju Warrier, Esther Anil, Soubin Shahir, Nedumudi Venu, Basil Joseph, Aju Varghese and Shaylee Krishen. Sources in the know say that Jack n Jill will be a bilingual releasing in Malayalam and Tamil. The film is bankrolled by the Dubai based company, Lensman Studios. Santosh Sivan is cranking the camera for this venture and Renjith has been roped in for editing. The movie was slated for release this April but stands postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

His other film in the making is Back Packers. It is scripted and directed by award winning director Jayaraj. The first look poster and teaser made it clear that it is based on a true story.

Besides the lead pair Kalidas Jayaram and debutant Karthika Nair, the film has Renji Panicker in an important role. Abhinandan Ramanujan is cranking the camera for this venture. Dr Suresh Kumar Muttath is presenting the film under the banner of Prakriti Films.

Back Packers too has reached the post production stage.

Meanwhile, Jayaram currently has the prestigious Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan in his kitty. Based on the classic novel of the same name, the film will trace out the life of the most popular among the Chozha kings, Raja Raja Chozhan 1. The director has roped in a bevy of stars including Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh and others to play the main characters in the film. According to the latest reports, Trisha will be playing a pivotal role in this period film. Elango Kumaravel will be co-writing the adaptation along with Mani Ratnam. Oscar winning music composer AR Rahman is scoring the music.

