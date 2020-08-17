Mammootty shares workout selfies on Instagram, pics go viral

The actor who has always been health conscious took to Instagram to share his workout pictures.

Flix Entertainment

Mollywood veteran actor Mammootty took to Instagram on Sunday to share selfies from his workout session at home. The 68-year-old shared two pictures on Instagram, where he is seen in workout clothes, with a funny caption.

“Work at Home! Work from Home! Home Work! No other Work So Work Out!,” the actor wrote, encouraging those staying at home during the pandemic to exercise and stay healthy. The pictures show the actor sporting a beard and long hair, taking a picture using a mirror.

The actor who has several projects lined up for this year had been at home following the coronavirus pandemic, which led to all film and television shoots being halted and projects postponed.

In February, the teaser for the actor’s One released to rave reviews. One has the Megastar essaying the role of the Chief Minister of Kerala. The name of his character is Kadakkal Chandran. Directed by Santhosh Vishwanath and scripted by Bobby-Sanjay, One is touted to be a political thriller.

Mammootty also has another project with director Vysakh titled New York.The film will be shot completely in the United States. The project will mark the third collaboration of Mammootty and Vysakh after Pokkiri Raja and its recently released sequel Madhura Raja. The film will be scripted by Naveen John, who wrote the Unni Mukundan's film Ira.

Another project which the actor was shooting for back in February was Jofin T Chacko’s Priest, which was scheduled to release on July 31, 2020 but was pushed back due to the pandemic. Actor Manju Warrier was roped in to play the lead opposite Mammootty in the film. Incidentally, this is the first time that the actors are sharing screen space with each other, despite being in the film industry for years. Anto Joseph is bankrolling the film under his banner in association with filmmaker B Unni Krishnan.