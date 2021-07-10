No weekend curfew from July 10 in Bengaluru, police chief extends prohibitory orders

The Karnataka government had announced further ease of lockdown restrictions after COVID-19 cases and fatalities dipped and lifted the weekend curfew on July 3.

Regular activities will continue on weekends from July 10 in Bengaluru. The Karnataka government, on July 3, had lifted the weekend curfew while announcing further relaxations for phase three of unlock. Public transport including Namma Metro will be plying on weekends while shops, religious places, malls, restaurants, bars were permitted to operate while following COVID-19 norms. While there is no weekend curfew, the night curfew remains in effect from 9 pm to 5 am on weekends as well.

Although the state lifted the weekend curfew, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, extended the prohibitory orders that were in effect under Sec 144 (1) (restrictions on activities) of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Under section 144 of the CrPC, assembly of more than four persons in public places except for purposes exempted by the state government is barred. The prohibitory order shall remain in effect until July 19 midnight, the commissioner said.

The Karnataka government had announced ease of lockdown restrictions in a phased manner after COVID-19 cases and fatalities dropped in the state. On July 3, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced further relaxations, and had told the media that these norms will be applicable until July 19. Kodagu district was still under lockdown until the government announced relaxations for the district on July 7.

The weekend curfew was in effect from April 27 until July 4 after the state government extended the lockdown restrictions in Karnataka with relaxations in selective districts with lower test positivity rate. During the weekend curfew, only the essential shops and services remained operational. Individualsâ€™ movement was prohibited during the weekend curfew except for essential and emergency activities. Movement of public transport, private vehicles and taxis to and from airports, railway stations and bus terminals was permitted for passengers to travel with valid travel documents.

Karnataka reported 2,290 new COVID-19 cases and 68 deaths on July 9, taking the total number of infections to 28,67,158 and toll to 35,731. The day also saw 3,045 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 27,93,498, a Health Department bulletin said. Out of 2,290 new cases reported on Friday, 472 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 814 discharges and 12 deaths.

