Karnataka lockdown: No weekend curfew, malls open

The Karnataka government has announced more relaxations from July 5 for a period of two weeks.

The Karnataka government has further relaxed lockdown restrictions from Monday July 5. The Chief Minister said that the weekend curfew in effect in the state will be lifted while the night curfew will continue from 9 pm to 5 am.

The Chief Minister announced that the following establishments will be allowed to operate in the state.

> Public transport including buses, metro with 100% occupancy

> Private and government offices

> Shops

> Malls

> Temples

> Sport venues and swimming pools for athletes

> Funerals with a limit of 20 people

> Weddings with a limit of 100 people

> Restaurants can stay open till 9pm

However, few establishments will continue to remain closed.

> Theatres

> Pubs

> Social, Political and religious congregations prohibited

> All educational institutions, tutorials, colleges, remain closed

The above restrictions are in place for two weeks from July 5. “All shops, restaurants, malls, private offices have to enforce COVID-19 approriate behaviour. We request people to cooperate and depending on the situation we will take a call on continuing these guidelines,” Yediyurappa said.

In Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner Gaurav Gupta addressed a coordination meeting in Town Hall in the city regarding implementing COVID-19 rules effectively in BBMP Limits.

Fifty four teams have been formed to impose a fine on those not following COVID-19 norms such as wearing masks and maintaining distance, said the chief commissioner. Each team will have four marshals who will visit and regulate highly crowded areas, he added.