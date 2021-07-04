Bengaluru Metro to resume service on weekends, timings extended

The Karnataka government had earlier announced more relaxations to lockdown restrictions as well as the lifting of weekend curfew from July 5.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), announced on Sunday, July 4 that metro train services in Bengaluru will be available on all days of the week from 7 am to 8 pm, from July 5. In a statement, BMRCL said the trains will operate at a frequency of every five minutes during peak hours and every 15 minutes during non-peak hours from Monday to Friday. The frequency will either be increased or decreased on weekends depending on the number of passengers.

These changes in metro operations were made following the relaxation of restrictions and lifting of weekend curfew by the Karnataka government on Saturday. The government has also allowed public transport including buses and metro trains to function with 100% occupancy. In a previous statement on June 30, the BMRCL had stated that metro train services would be operational on weekdays from 7 am to 6 pm and would remain closed on Saturday and Sunday due to the weekend curfew, which was in effect at the time.

Meanwhile, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation announced that its bus services will now function from 5 am to 9 pm, and it will be operating 4500 buses. In a statement, the BMTC said passengers can use the QR code digital ticketing to purchase tickets, to avoid using cash. And that depending on the demand, the number of buses being operated would be increased.

The Karnataka government, on Saturday, July 3, eased the restrictions that were originally put in place when the state went into lockdown on April 27. The relaxations allowed public transport such as buses and metro trains to run with 100% occupancy; restaurants, shops, malls, and temples to open according to a report by TNM. However, pubs, theatres, schools, colleges will remain closed and all congregations are still prohibited.

The BMRCL also urged passengers to follow COVID-19 appropriate behavior (CAB) and cooperate with staff. “Commuters are requested to follow COVID-19 appropriate behavior of wearing masks, social distancing and hand hygiene. The commuters are also requested to cooperate with staff of BMRCL in following the rules in the fight against the spread of COVID-19,” the statement said.

To ensure that COVID-19 safety protocol is being followed, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to form 54 teams consisting of four marshals each to make sure CAB is being adhered to in crowded places in the 27 divisions of the city. The BBMP has additionally recruited volunteers and said that the state police may also deploy its teams with the marshals to strengthen the enforcement of CAB.