No public gatherings allowed for Vinayaka Chaturthi, TN CM Stalin announces

The BJP and right wing parties in Tamil Nadu held protests against the government’s restrictions on Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations.

news COVID-19

Public gatherings will not be allowed for religious festivals (and otherwise), including for Vinayaka Chaturthi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced in the Assembly on Tuesday, September 7. The restrictions will continue until September 15, in view of the public’s safety. While Tamil Nadu BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran urged the government to allow Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations, CM Stalin refused, stating that the state was simply following the Union Government’s protocols. He added that in Kerala, the number of COVID-19 cases increased as the state government allowed celebrations and public gatherings for Onam and Bakrid.

“Although COVID-19 is in control in our state, it is not like it is gone entirely. Every day, cases rise or fall by 50. Given this situation, it is advisable to continue the ban even for Vinayaka Chaturthi. There is no restriction on people to celebrate at home with their families after taking adequate precaution,” Stalin wrote in a letter.

Further, the state government will also provide additional financial relief of Rs 5,000 each for 3,000 potters who make idols for Ganesh Chathurthi, considering their loss of livelihood due to the pandemic. Previously, the government used to give Rs 5,000 each to 12,000 potters (the 3,000 included) during the rainy months, when they cannot make their wares. With this, the 3,000 potters will now receive Rs 10,000 as relief.

The BJP and right wing groups including the Hindu Munnani in Tamil Nadu are protesting against the government’s restrictions on Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations. The BJP questioned why the DMK government was banning public installations of Vinayakar idols, mass processions and idol immersions.

Read: BJP, right-wing groups oppose restrictions on Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations in TN

This is the second year that Vinaya Chaturthi celebrations are being restricted in the state owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai also said that his party would hold protests across the state against this ban.

Meanwhile Hindu Munnani— a right wing group— held protests on Monday, September 6, and also announced that it would install 1 lakh Vinayaka idols across public roads and residences to celebrate the festival and also encouraged people to pray at Ganesh temples and have public gatherings.