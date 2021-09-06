BJP, right-wing groups oppose restrictions on Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations in TN

The BJP questioned the DMK governmentâ€™s decision to ban public installation and processions during Vinayaka Chaturthi, while the Hindu Munnani conducted a protest on Monday.

The celebration of Vinayaka Chaturthi in Tamil Nadu has once again become a political issue in Tamil Nadu, with the BJP and the Hindu Munnani opposing the Tamil Nadu governmentâ€™s decision to not permit public installation of idols and mass processions and immersions owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The DMK government has instead asked residents to celebrate the festival inside their homes. This is the second year where Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations have been restricted and has turned into a political row.

BJP Tamil Nadu state president K Annamalai questioned the wisdom of the government banning Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations while allowing TASMAC liquor shops to function unabated. He also said that the party would conduct protests across the state against the DMK government's decision to ban installing idols at waysides.

The BJP had earlier raised the issue in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, with party legislator MR Gandhi calling upon the government to permit Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations across the state.

However, state Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department PK Sekar Babu, in his reply, said that the state government was only taking action on the basis of a circular issued by Union Home secretary Ajay Bhalla, directing all states to take suitable measures to do crowd control and to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Other right-wing groups like the Hindu Munnani conducted a protest in Chennai on Monday, September 6, against the DMK governmentâ€™s ban on installing idols at the roadside during the Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations. The Hindu Munnani announced that it would install one lakh idols at the residences and celebrate the Vinayaka Chaturthi festival. The organisation has also called upon the people to worship at Vinayakar temples and pray for good sense for the Tamil Nadu government to allow Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations. Hindu Munnani Tamil Nadu state president Kadeswara C Subramaniam said that the organisation would go ahead with the Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations on September 10. He also demanded that the DMK government conduct talks with the Hindu Munnani leaders immediately.

Speaking to IANS, Kadeswara C Subramaniam said, "The DMK government of Tamil Nadu is showing its true colours and is against the Hindu interests. The Hindu Munnani is conducting a hunger protest against the draconian policies unleashed by the DMK government against Hindu festivals and we will strongly oppose this across Tamil Nadu."

Meanwhile, the Hindu Munnetra Kazhagamâ€™s President K Gopinath filed a petition with the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to issue standard operating procedures for Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations. However, the High Court disposed of the petition on Monday, September 6, after the court was informed that the Union government had told states to regulate crowds during the festival. Furthermore, the state had submitted that it had already laid down guidelines for the festival celebrations.

DMK propaganda secretary, T Sabapathy Mohan told IANS, "The BJP and Hindu Munnani are trying to politicise the issue. The government's ban is only for the welfare of the people and to prevent the Covid pandemic spread and nothing else. People know the real issues and politically charged issues and they will see through the plans of these organisations."

Last August, the then AIADMK government had imposed similar restrictions for Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations, banning public installations of Ganesha idols and processions. At the time, the Edappadi Palaniswami government had said its restrictions were based on the Union governmentâ€™s instructions on adhering to COVID-19 protocols. Despite pressure from the Sangh, the AIADMK government remained firm on its decision to restrict Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations, straining relations with its ally the BJP.

