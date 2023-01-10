No early morning shows for Thunivu and Varisu from Jan 13-16 in Tamil Nadu

The Joint Commissioner for Cinema and Irrigation S Senthamarai has written to all the District Collectors saying that permission should also not be granted for people to do paal abishegam.

The Tamil Nadu Joint Commissioner for Cinema and Irrigation S Senthamarai has written to all the District Collectors in Tamil Nadu on Monday, January 9, directing them to not give permission to theaters to screen Thunivu and Varisu at 4 am and 5 am. These restrictions have been announced for January 13, 14, 15 and 16. Thunivu stars Ajith while Varisu is a Vijay starrer and will hit the theatres on Wednesday, January 11.

The letter further said that permission should also not be granted for people to do paal abishegam (anointing someone/something with milk) for the actorsâ€™ banners and cutouts. The Joint Commissioner further said that people should not be permitted to place high banners and cutouts of the actors outside the theatres as well. The letter directed that if tickets are priced higher than what the government has mandated or if theatres are collecting parking fees more than the price fixed by the government, it should be reported to the police and action must be taken against the concerned persons. The letter further stated that the details of a police officer must be printed on the ticket to whom people can file a complaint in case of violations. Details like the officerâ€™s name, designation, phone number, and email address were asked to be included on the ticket.

Varisu is produced by Tollywood Dil Raju and is expected to clash with Ajithâ€™s Thunivu which is directed by H Vinoth. The trailer for Varisu was released on January 4, and seems to be a sentimental family drama involving a large business empire. Vijay is seen as the youngest son in a joint family, with Sarath Kumar and Jayasudha appearing as the parents, Srikanth and Shaam playing the elder brothers. Prakash Raj appears as the antagonist. Director Vamshi Paidipally is known for Telugu films like Oopiri and Maharshi.

Meanwhile, the trailer for Ajithâ€™s Thunivu was released on December 31, showed Ajith in a heist thriller where he reportedly robs a bank. This movie will mark the third time collaboration between H Vinoth, producer Boney Kapoor and cinematographer Nirav Shah. They had earlier worked together in Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.