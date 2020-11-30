Nivin Pauly to tie up with director Abrid Shine again

The actor-director duo have earlier worked together in â€˜1983â€™ and â€˜Action Hero Bijuâ€™.

Flix Mollywood

Actor Nivin Pauly and director Abrid Shine are all set to team for the third time. The duo have earlier worked together in 1983 and Action Hero Biju. The yet to be titled film will be bankrolled by Nivin Paulyâ€™s home banner Pauly Jr Pictures. Recently, there was a casting call from the filmmakers looking for newbies to play important roles in the film.

There are reports that it might be a sequel to the film Action Hero Biju, in which Nivin played a police officer. However, the makers are yet to confirm it. It may be recalled that Anu Emmanuel played the female lead in Action Hero Biju with the rest of the cast including Suraj Venjaramoodu, Major Ravi and Joju George, among others. Made on a budget of Rs 3 crore, the film went on to collect Rs 32 crore at the box office.

Nivin Pauly is currently busy with Kanakam Kamini Kalaham directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, who made the acclaimed film Android Kunjappan last year. Besides playing the lead role in Kanakam Kamini Kalaham, Nivin is producing the film under his banner Pauly Jr Pictures.

Read: Why Ratheesh Poduval made â€˜Android Kunjappanâ€™, a film about a lonely old man and a robot

This film will reportedly have a satirical approach bordering on the thriller genre but not exactly a thriller. According to the director, there will be minimal cast and an announcement about the actors to be cast in it will be made soon. Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval added that the film will be shot in Idukki and Ernakulam keeping in view the current pandemic situation and adhering to the physical distancing norms.

Nivin Pauly also has Padavettu in his kitty besides other projects. Padavettu is being bankrolled by actor Sunny Wayne under his banner. Liju Krishna is writing and directing the film. Besides Nivin Pauly and Aditi Balan as the lead pair, the filmâ€™s cast includes Manju Warrier in a pivotal role.

Nivil will also act in Bismi Special , directed by Rajesh Ravi and Gangster of Mundanmala by newbie Ronnie Manuel Joseph. Reports are that Aishwarya Lekshmi will play the female lead in both the films.

Besides these films, Nivin Pauly has Thuramukham waiting for release. Rajeev Ravi, besides directing this film is also doing the cinematography. B Ajith Kumar is handling the edits for this flick which has Poornima Indrajith, Indrajith Sukumaran, Arjun Ashokan, Nimisha Sajayan, Sudev Nair, Manikandan R Achari, Darshana Rajendran and Ajinth Thomas in supporting roles.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

Watch: Trailer of 1983