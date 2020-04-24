Nivin Paulyâ€™s look for 'Padavettu' out

The shooting of Padavettu commenced in Kannur earlier this year with Aditi Balan joining the star cast as Nivin Paulyâ€™s lead pair.

A new location released by the makers of the Nivin Pauly-starrer Padavettu shows the star with a potbelly, which has fans wondering about his role. According to the filmâ€™s director Liju Krishna, Nivin will be seen in a role he has not done before and the actor has put in a lot effort to get into the skin of the character.



Further, Manju Warrier is also on-board playing an important role. The first look poster of Padavettu was released some time ago to positive comments from movie buffs and has created a lot of hype already.



Padavettu is being bankrolled by actor Sunny Wayne under his banner Sunny Wayne Productions. Liju Krishna is debuting as director with Padavettu and has scripted it as well. The film is taking shape with the progress happening smoothly. According to reports, music composer Govind Vasantha has been roped in to compose music for this flick.



It may be noted here that Nivin Paulyâ€™s last release was Moothon. Written and directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film had Nivin Pauly playing the central character with Shashank Arora included in the star cast. It was shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Hindi. Anurag Kashyap, a noted director and screenplay writer, penned a part of screenplay for the Hindi version and director Anand L Rai produced Moothon under his banner Colour Yellow Productions. Rajeev Ravi had cranked the camera for this bilingual made in Hindi and Malayalam. The filmâ€™s music was composed by Sneha Khanwalkar and Govind Vasantha and B Ajithkumar had done the edits.