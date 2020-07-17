Nivin Pauly and Aishwarya Lekshmi to act in â€˜Bismi Specialâ€™

The film will be directed by debutant Rajesh Ravi and will also star Vinay Forrt.

Flix Mollywood

A new Malayalam film with Nivin Pauly and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead has been announced. Titled Bismi Special, the film will be directed by debutant Rajesh Ravi.

Filmmaker Aashiq Abu put up the poster on Facebook, congratulating Rajesh.

The film also stars Vinay Forrt, Rajesh wrote in a post. "Angine athum sambavichu (So, that too has happened)," he wrote, putting up the poster.

He has written the film with Rahul Ramesh and Sanu Majeed.

Sanu Varghese is the director of photography. Music is by Sushin Shyam and the editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali. The lyrics are by Anwar Ali. Sophie Paul is presenting the film.

The film will start rolling soon, says the poster. Incidentally, Nivin Pauly completes 10 years in cinema on Friday.

Malayalam films did not resume shooting for a long time after the relaxation of the earlier lockdown restrictions imposed due to COVID-19. The restrictions had forced all production work to stop in the state. The Kerala Film Producers Association insisted that all new film shootings should wait for the movies, which had been completed much earlier, to release. However theatres are still not open and the few odd releases so far have happened on online streaming platforms. The first Malayalam OTT release was Sufiyum Sujatayum starring Jayasurya, Aditi Rao Hydari and newcomer Dev Mohan, on July 3 on Amazon Prime Video. Two days later, Musical Chair, a film directed by Vipin Atley released on Mainstream TV.

Nivin's last release was the critically acclaimed film Moothon, directed by Geetu Mohandas. Aishwaryaâ€™s last Malayalam release was Brotherâ€™s Day in which she played one of the female leads opposite Prithviraj.She also made her Tamil debut in a film called Action and has two other Kollywood films in the pipeline.

Nivin has among his upcoming releases Thuramukham directed by renowned cinematographer-filmmaker Rajeev Ravi. Gauri, directed by Vysakh, is another film which is in pre-production stage. He also has the upcoming film Padavettu, directed by Liju Krishna and produced by actor Sunny Wayne.