Nivin Pauly begins shooting for ‘Kanakam Kamini Kalaham’

The actor plays the lead role in the film, directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, and is also producing it.

Flix Mollywood

It was disclosed last month that Nivin Pauly will be teaming up with the Android Kunjappan director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval for the film titled Kanakam Kamini Kalaham. And now we have reports that the shooting has commenced with its lead star posting pictures of the pooja ceremony held recently in Kerala. Actor Grace Antony and director Ratheesh are in the pictures with Nivin. Besides playing the lead role in Kanakam Kamini Kalaham, Nivin will also produce the film under his banner Pauly Jr Pictures.

In an interview with the cinema express much earlier, the director said that the film will have a satirical approach bordering on the thriller genre but will not exactly be a thriller. According to the director, the cast and crew will be very minimal.

Ratheesh Poduval also added that the film will be shot in Idukki and Ernakulam keeping in view the current pandemic situation and adhering to the physical distancing norms.

Currently, Nivin Pauly has Padavettu in his kitty besides other projects. Padavettu is being bankrolled by actor Sunny Wayne under his banner. The film is written and directed by Liju Krishna. According to reports, Govind Vasantha has been roped in to compose music for this flick. Besides Nivin Pauly and Aditi Balan as the lead pair, the film’s cast also includes veteran actor Manju Warrier in a pivotal role.

Nivin will also be working in Bismi Special, directed by Rajesh Ravi. Aishwarya Lekshmi has been roped in to play the female lead in it. Nivin announced the film on his Instagram page on the day he completed 10 years in cinema. “On this special day, super happy to announce my next film #BismiSpecial with debutant director @rajesh_.ravi, produced by @sophiapauljames for @weekendblockbusters. Watch this space for more! (sic),” he wrote.

Another of his films is titled Gangster of Mundanmala. The film is directed by newbie Ronnie Manuel Joseph. Ronnie has written the script with Aneesh Rajasekharan. Justin Varghese has been roped in to compose the tunes. Reports are that Aishwarya Lekshmi has been roped in for this film too.

Besides these films, Nivin Pauly also has Thuramukham waiting for release. Rajeev Ravi, besides directing this film is also doing the cinematography. B Ajith Kumar is handling the edits for this flick which has Poornima Indrajith, Indrajith Sukumaran, Arjun Ashokan, Nimisha Sajayan, Sudev Nair, Manikandan R Achari, Darshana Rajendran and Ajinth Thomas in supporting roles.

