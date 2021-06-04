Nivin Pauly clarifies he is not on Clubhouse, urges fans not to create fake profiles

Earlier, Malayalam actors Dulquer Salmaan and Suresh Gopi also clarified that they were not on the popular audio-only app.

Audio-only app Clubhouse is gaining popularity among netizens and has become the talk of the town. Although many people are signing up as new users, a number of them have impersonated celebrities and created fake profiles. Actor Nivin Pauly, who enjoys a huge following on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, recently clarified that he is not using Clubhouse, and exposed fake accounts created in his name. He urged users not to create fake profiles and impersonate him on Clubhouse.

"Hello friends, please note that I am not on Clubhouse and these accounts under my name are fake. I will keep everyone informed incase if I join any other new social media account (sic),” Nivin wrote.

Other Mollywood actors such as Dulquer Salmaan and Suresh Gopi have also taken to social media to clarify that they are not using the app. “So, I am not on on Clubhouse. These accounts are not mine. Please don’t impersonate me on social media. Not Cool! (sic),” Dulquer tweeted. Suresh Gopi strongly condemned users from impersonating others on social platforms and warned that serious action will be taken if this continued. “This is absolutely disturbing! Impersonating a person on a social platform and bluffing others with his voice. Kindly note that I haven't started any account on #Clubhouse. Any further tomfoolery will be seriously dealt with,” Suresh Gopi wrote.

Meanwhile, Nivin is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Thuramukham. The teaser of the movie was released on May 13. Nivin will be essaying the role of Moidu, a Mattanchery-based port labourer. Helmed by filmmaker Rajeev Ravi, Thuramukham features actors Nivin Pauly, Poornima Indrajith, Indrajith Sukumaran, Arjun Ashokan, Nimisha Sajayan, Sudev Nair, Manikandan, R Achari and Darshana Rajendran in prominent roles. It marks the fourth directorial venture of cinematographer turned director Rajeev Ravi. Inspired from real-life incidents, Thuramukham is based on the protests that took place against the Chappa System, which was practised in Kochi harbour during the 1950s.

Nivin Pauly will also be seen in the upcoming Mollywood movie Kanakam Kamini Kalaham. He has wrapped up shooting for the upcoming Malayalam movie Mahaveeryar and will be involved in the post-production work and promotions shortly.

