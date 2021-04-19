Night restrictions in Kerala from April 20, malls and theatres to shut at 7.30 pm

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held on Monday, headed by Kerala Chief Secretary VP Joy.

The Kerala government has decided to impose night restrictions from 9 pm to 5 am for two weeks, beginning April 20, Tuesday. Movement of people and private vehicles will have restrictions in the night hours. However, there will not be any restrictions on public transport. “This is to ensure that people don't gather or venture out in the night unnecessarily,” read the government order issued on Monday. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held on Monday, headed by Kerala Chief Secretary VP Joy.

As per the new regulations, the state government has introduced other restrictions. Malls, multiplexes and theatres should close by 7.30 pm. Sectoral magistrates and police have been given powers to shut malls, theatres, establishments and shops for a fixed number of days if they violate protocol. Private tuition centres should continue online. All events and training programmes, both government and private sector, will be online only. All departmental exams and PSC exams should be postponed.

The state government also said that it will extend its mass COVID-19 test. It will conduct COVID-19 tests for three lakh people on April 21 and 22. Kerala had conducted mass COVID-19 testing on April 16 and 17.

Kerala has also been witnessing a huge surge in the COVID-19 cases. On Sunday, 18,257 people tested positive for coronavirus. On Sunday, the state modified its rules for domestic travellers entering Kerala. Irrespective of the vaccination status, they will have to take an RT-PCR test before entering the state or undergo a 14-day quarantine. They have to produce a COVID-19 test negative certificate. They also have the option to do RT-PCR test on arrival, but remain in room isolation till they get the test results. Domestic travellers should also register on the COVID-19 Jagratha portal.

The Tamil Nadu government announced night curfew in the state between 10 pm and 4 am every day. Tamil Nadu has also brought back Sunday lockdown that was in place during the peak of the pandemic last year.