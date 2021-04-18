Kerala modifies rules for travellers: Take RT-PCR test or be in 14-day quarantine

All domestic travellers, irrespective of the vaccination status, must undergo the RT-PCR test within 48 hours prior to entering or immediately after entering Kerala.

Amid the huge surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, Kerala has modified its regulations on inter-state travellers. Those passengers coming to Kerala from outside the state should undergo RT-PCR test before or after arriving in the state. They should either produce a coronavirus negative certificate or undergo compulsory 14-day room quarantine till they get the RT-PCR test after arrival.

RT-PCR is the gold test to detect and confirm COVID-19. “All travellers coming to Kerala shall get SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR tested and shall stick to strict universal masking, hand hygiene and physical distancing,” the government order issued on Sunday read.

All domestic travellers, irrespective of the vaccination status, must undergo the RT-PCR test within 48 hours prior to entering the state or immediately after entering Kerala, read the order issued by Health Secretary Rajan Khobragade. According to the order, all domestic travellers coming to Kerala should register on the COVID-19 Jagratha portal.

If the passenger’s RT-PCR test turns positive for coronavirus, he/she must seek medical attention from health authorities. If tested negative, passengers should continue to undergo COVID-19 protocols such as maintaining physical distance and wear masks. However, if the person develops COVID-19-related symptoms later, they are directed to seek medical help.

Those who do not take the RT-PCR test will have to undergo compulsory room isolation for 14 days from the date of arrival. “If they develop any symptoms, they need to seek medical attention immediately,” it states.

People have the option to take the RT-PCR on arrival. However, they should be in room isolation at their respective places of stay till they receive the result report.

All international travellers entering Kerala should continue to follow the existing protocol for international travellers surveillance at the airports upon arrival from outside the country issued by the Indian government.

“All are advised to strictly observe physical distancing, wearing mask and hand hygiene and continue self-observation of any influenza-like symptoms and avail the health services immediately if symptomatic,” the government order read.

