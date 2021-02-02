NIA to probe blast near Israeli Embassy in Delhi

The blast took place on January 29 very close to the Israel Embassy in New Delhi.

news Crime

The Ministry of Home Affairs has on Tuesday issued orders to transfer the case of Israeli Embassy blast in New Delhi to the National Investigating Agency (NIA). The development followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

According to an official statement by the Prime Minister's Office, during a telephonic conversation, PM Modi assured his Netanyahu that India accords the highest importance to the safety and security of Israeli diplomats and premises, and would deploy all its resources to find and punish the perpetrators.

The blast, which took place on January 29, was confirmed by the Delhi police as a low-intensity IED blast. The bomb blast took place around 5 pm, shattering the windscreens of three cars on the road even as the Beating Retreat ceremony was going on a few kilometres away from the spot.

However, no one was injured in the explosion, which took place on the 29th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Israel.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar later spoke to his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi and assured him of "fullest protection" to Israel's mission and its diplomats in India.

The bomb appears to have been planted in a flowerpot on the road divider, police had then said. A letter in an envelope addressed "to Israel Embassy ambassador" was later found at the spot. The APJ Abdul Kalam Road in New Delhi where the incident took place was closed for traffic for security reasons.

It was reported that the police had already started investigating a few foreigners who had recently come to Delhi. The case which was earlier by a Special Cell of the Delhi police is now handed over to the NIA.