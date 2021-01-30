Envelope addressed to Israeli Embassy reportedly recovered after blast in Delhi

Investigators scanned footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby and spotted a vehicle moving suspiciously near the embassy just before the explosion, sources said.

news Crime

An envelope addressed to the Israeli Embassy and containing a note was found at the site of a minor IED blast near the mission in Delhi on Friday, sources told PTI. They said the envelope was addressed to embassy officials, but did not divulge any further details including content of the note. "The envelope has been recovered from the blast site," a source told PTI. Investigators scanned footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby and spotted a vehicle moving suspiciously near the embassy just before the explosion, sources said.

A minor IED blast took place near the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on Friday evening, police said. No one was injured. Some cars were damaged in the blast in the very high-security zone. Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said initial impressions suggest that it could be a mischievous attempt to create a sensation.

Delhi Police chief SN Shrivastava said that the force has registered a case and its Special Cell has started investigating the matter. The blast took place when President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present a few kilometres away at the Beating Retreat ceremony at the culmination of the Republic Day celebrations.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi and assured him of "fullest protection" to his country's diplomats and the mission. In a tweet, Jaishankar said India has taken the incident "very seriously" and that no effort will be spared to find the culprits.

Friday also marked the 29th anniversary of the establishment of India-Israel full diplomatic ties.

"Spoke just now to Israeli FM Gabi Ashkenazi about the explosion outside the Israeli Embassy. We take this very seriously. Assured him of the fullest protection for the Embassy and Israeli diplomats," Jaishankar tweeted.

Later in a video message, Israeli Ambassador Ron Malka said all the diplomats and their families are safe. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also on Friday expressed "full confidence" in the Indian authorities in ensuring the safety of Israelis and Jews in India following a blast close to the country's embassy in New Delhi.