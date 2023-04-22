NGO recommends measures to protect TN Dalit panchayat heads from caste discrimination

news Caste Discrimination

Evidence, a Madurai-based NGO, which released a report on caste-based discriminations faced by Dalit panchayat presidents in the state, has listed 16 remedial measures that would help prevent them. The recommendations made in the 20-page report, released on April 20, include creating awareness regarding statutes that entail punishment for intimidating or obstructing people from Dalit communities who hold offices in local bodies from doing their work and setting up of a special monitoring committee.

The report also suggested that the government appoint a state-level officer to prevent discrimination against Dalit panchayat heads. It urged the government to create awareness on Section 3(1)(m) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015, by publishing them in Tamil and English newspapers.

The clause stipulates punishment for anyone who “forces or intimidates or obstructs a member of a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe, who is a member or a Chairperson or a holder of any other office of a Panchayat under Part IX of the Constitution or a Municipality under Part IXA of the Constitution, from performing their normal duties and functions.”

The report also demanded that the circular of this particular information be sent to the District Collectors and Superintendents of Police. The government should issue a circular warning that strict action will be taken against those who discriminate against Dalit panchayat presidents. There should also be a warning that if anyone stops them from participating in public functions they will be arrested.

The report recommended constitution of a monitoring committee to look into cases of caste-based discrimination. The committee should have the District Collector, Superintendent of Police, and the Adi Dravidar Welfare Officer as members. Local body office bearers from Dalit communities should be able to register their grievances with the committee, based on which investigations should be conducted and cases registered. The committee should meet once in three months and send its reports to the State Central Officer.

Citing instances of caste discrimination within the same office, the study recommended the government to consider reserving the posts of vice president and panchayat secretary to Dalits in local bodies where the post of president is reserved for the community. Similarly, the government should take steps to appoint Dalit women as vice president and secretaries in Dalit women panchayats, it said.

Training and public infrastructure

To develop leadership skills of Dalit panchayat presidents, the report recommends two days of training once in three months for the first year. This should be followed by two days of training once every six months in the second year. Training should also be given on promoting social justice, eradication of untouchability and eradication of violence against women, the report said.

To foster social harmony between Dalit and non-Dalit communities, the government should implement developmental projects near Dalit residential areas. Government facilities like public spaces are often built where people of dominant caste reside, it alleged. “This trend must be broken,” the report said.

Salary and incentives

The report also urged the Government of Tamil Nadu to take steps to provide a salary of Rs 10,000 per month to Dalit panchayat presidents and a pension of Rs 5,000 per month after their term ends. In Tamil Nadu, panchayat presidents or councillors are not paid unlike neighbouring states like Kerala and Karnataka. The report also urged the government to take steps to identify the 10 best Dalit panchayat presidents every year and to award them with Rs 25 lakh as a prize.