New poster of 'Aanum Pennum' features Darshana and Roshan Mathew

The film is an anthology of three, directed by Aashiq Abu, Venu ISC and Jay K respectively.

One of the segments in the anthology film Aanum Pennum (Male and Female) has actors Darshana Rajendran and Roshan Mathew in the lead. Darshana shared a poster of the film on her Facebook page. The segment, directed by Aashiq Abu, is written by Unni R.

Other directors of the anthology include Venu ISC and Jay K. The producers are CK Padma Kumar and M Dileep Kumar. The film is presented by cinematographer-director Rajeev Ravi.

A few days ago, Aashiq Abu announced the theatrical release of the anthology on March 26.

Venu's segment in the film on Rachiyamma, based on Uroob's short story of the same name, has Parvathy Thiruvothu and Asif Ali in the lead. The film is also scripted by Venu. Jay K's film has Samyuktha Menon and Joju George in the lead. The segment is set in the 1950s and is scripted by Santhosh Echikanam. It was shot in Palakkad.

The cinematography of the anthology has been done by Shyku Khalid (for Aashiqâ€™s film) and Suresh Rajan (for Jay Kâ€™s). Venu did the cinematography for his segment. Saiju Sreedharan, Bina Paul and Bhavan Sreekumar are the editors. The music is by Bijibal and Dawn Vincent.

Darshana was last seen as a protagonist in the film C U Soon along with Fahadh Faasil and Roshan Mathew. The film, a screen-based one, was directed by Mahesh Narayanan, and released on Amazon Prime Video. It concerned the plight of many women who are trafficked into sex work with promises of jobs in the Middle East. Darshana is also playing one of the central characters in Irul, which also stars Fahadh and Soubin. The film is directed by Naseef Youseph and jointly produced by Anto Joseph Film Company and Plan K Studios. Shot during the COVID-19 lockdown, the filming was done under strict protocols.

