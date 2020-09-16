Fahadh, Soubin and Darshana start shooting for new film 'Irul'

The movie is directed by Naseef Youseph and jointly produced by Anto Joseph Film Company and Plan J Studios.

Flix Mollywood

After C U Soon’s success, Fahadh Faasil has begun shooting for his next Malayalam project titled Irul. A picture of the cast and crew of the film has been released on social media along with the announcement. The first leg of the shooting is taking place in Kuttikanam, in Kerala’s Idukki district.

Apart from Fahadh, actors Soubin Shahir and Darshana Rajendran, who also appeared with Fahadh in C U Soon, have been roped in as part of Irul’s cast. Both the actors are reportedly playing central characters in the film, along with Fahadh.

The movie is directed by Naseef Youseph and jointly produced by Anto Joseph Film Company and Plan J Studios. Jomon T John has been roped in for cinematography and the film’s production controller is Badusha. The film’s shoot is being done with compliance to all COVID-19 protocols. The picture released from the shoot also shows most of the cast and crew wearing masks.

Fahadh’s latest project was C U Soon, a film shot during the lockdown with an iPhone in a controlled environment. The gripping film, which had Roshan Mathew, Fahadh and Darshana as lead characters, is about a software engineer from Kerala, whose family asks him to help his Dubai-based cousin find his missing fiancée after she leaves behind a suicide note on video.

The film was directed by Mahesh Narayanan of Take Off fame. CU Soon is a computer screen-based drama thriller, which Mahesh said is “a new concept that has barely been explored in Indian cinema”.

Describing his experience of shooting the film, Fahadh said, “Making CU Soon was an interesting and exciting experience. Having shot the film entirely during the lockdown, we are immensely glad to be able to continue to entertain and bring exciting content for our audience even at a time like this and hope that fans across the world enjoy and share their love towards the film.”

C U Soon had a direct OTT release on Amazon Prime Video and received rave reviews.