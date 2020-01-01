Parvathy finishes shooting for Venu’s film in anthology

Mollywood

The anthology will have four segments directed by filmmakers Aashiq Abu, Rajeev Ravi, Venu and Jay R Krishnan.

An update now is that Parvathy has wrapped up shooting for her portions and has completed dubbing as well. Confirming this, the actor has posted a picture with her team. She wrote: “And it’s a wrap for Rachiamma with Venu sir and team post dubbing”. Cinematographer-turned- director Venu has directed this segment. It is based on the Sahitya Akademi Award-winning writer Uroob’s short story Rachiyamma, written in 1969.

Also, Jay R Krishnan completed shooting for his portions some time ago. Samyuktha Menon and Joju George play the lead roles in this segment, which is set in the 1950s era. This portion has been scripted by Santhosh Echikanam. The film was shot in Palakkad and wrapped up in 15 days.

Recently, director Aashiq Abu began the shooting of his segment, scripted by Unni R. Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran play the lead roles in this segment.

Rajeev Ravi is yet to begin shooting his part of the anthology. The director has recently completed the shooting of his film Thuramukham and it has gone into the post-production stage. Scripted by Gopan Chidambaram, the film is on the famous protests against the ‘chappa’ system that was practiced in the Cochin harbor during the 1950s.

In the despicable Chappa system, copper coins were thrown to waiting workers and whoever manages to get one will be guaranteed work. The melee that followed resulted in police firing and three laborers in Mattancherry succumbed to the injuries. This tale will be told in the film. Thuramukham has Nivin Pauly, Biju Menon and Nimisha Sajayan playing the lead roles and Poornima Indrajith has been roped in for a pivotal role in it. The film also has Poornima’s husband Indrajith in the cast.

