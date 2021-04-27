Netflix announces release date of Karthik Subbaraj and Dhanush’s ‘Jagame Thandhiram’

The project marks the first-time collaboration between actor Dhanush and ‘Jigarthanda’ fame director Karthik Subbaraj

Fans have been eagerly waiting to watch actor Dhanush’s upcoming movie Jagame Thandhiram. Putting an end to the long wait, OTT platform Netflix announced on Tuesday that the film will be streaming on Netflix from June 18.

‘’Suruli oda aatatha paaka naanga ready! Neenga ready ah? (We are ready to watch Suruli’s performance/dance, are you?) #JagameThandhiram coming on 18th June. @dhanushkraja, @karthiksubbaraj,” the tweet posted by Netflix read.

Earlier there was speculation that the makers of the movie might opt for a theatrical release, however, director Karthik Subbaraj confirmed that the film will have a worldwide premiere on Netflix. “#JagameThandhiram - A dream film that's made with all hearts & hard work by the whole team has found a new way to speak to it's audience. #Netflix World premier in 190 countries!!,” Karthik Subbaraj tweeted on February 22, while releasing the teaser of the film.

The plot revolves around the life of Dhanush’s character Suruli, a comical and witty gangster. Director Karthik Subbaraj is best known for movies such as Jigarthanda and Iraivi. Following Bobby Simha’s role as Assault Sethu, a Madurai-based gangster in the film Jigarthanda, fans expect Dhanush’s character in Jagame Thandhiram to be quirky.

Actor James Cosmo, who essayed the role of Jeor Mormont in Game of Thrones, will be seen in an important role in the action-entertainer. Mollywood actor Aishwarya Lekshmi has been cast as the female lead.

The action-entertainer was set to release in May last year, but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The project marks the first-time collaboration between Karthik Subbaraj and Dhanush.

Actor Dhanush was last seen in the recently-released Tamil movie Karnan, which opened to positive feedback from fans, good critical reception as well as success at the box office. Dhanush had also recently announced that he has teamed up with director Mari Selvaraj for another project.

Earlier this month, wrapped up shooting for the upcoming Hindi movie Atrangi Re. Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan are his co-stars in the project. He is currently shooting for the upcoming Hollywood movie The Gray Man.