Dhanush starrer ‘Jagame Thandhiram’ to release on Netflix

It is, however, not clear whether the film will have a theatrical release first.

The teaser of the Dhanush starrer Jagame Thandhiram dire cted by Karthik Subbaraj was released on Monday. Interestingly, it was released by Netflix India on its Twitter handle, seemingly indicating that the film will release on Netflix. “Podu Rakita Rakita! Suruli is coming soon to Netflix. #JagameThandhiramOnNetflix,” the tweet read. However, it is not clear yet whether the film will have a theatrical release first.

Director Karthik Subbaraj also shared the teaser of the film from his Twitter handle. “Who is this guy SURULI? The answer to this Question along with an Important announcement.. Coming up at 10 AM today. #JagameThandhiram ... Yes, It’s a Tricky World!!,” the tweet from the director read.

"Who is this guy SURULI ?"



The answer to this Question along with an Important announcement.. Coming up at 10 AM today.#JagameThandhiram ... Yes, It's a Tricky World!! #ஜகமேதந்திரம் #JT #WhoisthisguySURULI? #JagameThandhiramTeaser#Suruli February 22, 2021

The plot revolves around the life of Dhanush’s character Suruli, a quirky gangster. From making country bombs to dancing like a pro, Suruli comes across as a witty gangster who has got many a trick up his sleeve. However, what happens when he goes abroad and meets the mafia bosses in London? One has to wait and watch the movie to find out.

Actor James Cosmo, who played the role of Jeor Mormont in Game of Thrones, has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the movie and can be seen in the teaser. Jagame Thandhiram also features actor Aishwarya Lekshmi as the female lead.

The movie was originally set to release in May 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, it seemed like the movie was all set for a theatrical release. When speculations arose that the movie might have a direct release on Netflix, both Dhanush and Karthik Subbaraj had put out tweets indicating that they are hoping for a theatrical release.

I am hoping for the theatrical release of Jagame Thandiram like the theatre owners, exhibitors, distributors, cinema lovers and most of all my fans. Fingers crossed — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) February 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Dhanush has a number of other Tamil movies in the pipeline. The actor recently announced the release date of his movie Karnan. He will also be playing the lead role in his brother Selvaraghavan’s directorial Naane Varuven. Dhanush has also collaborated with Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan for the Bollywood film Atrangi Re.