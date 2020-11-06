Nazriya and Fahadhâ€™s couple picture goes viral

The actor coupleâ€™s last film to release on the big screen was â€˜Tranceâ€™ while they also recently produced the Amazon Prime release â€˜C U Soonâ€™.

A picture of actor couple Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim has been shared online and won more than five lakh â€˜likesâ€™ on Instagram within a day. Nazriya, who is active on Instagram, posted the picture in which she is wearing a maroon outfit and Fahadh is in a grey t-shirt.

On the work front, Fahadh Faasil has a number of films needing his attention. Recently, it was announced that his new film is titled Joji. The story of this film is inspired by the masterpiece Macbeth penned by the legendary William Shakespeare. Dileesh Pothan will be directing the film while Syam Pushkaran is writing the script, the same team that successfully made another Fahadh starrer Maheshinte Prathikaram.

Fahadhâ€™s film Malik, which was supposed to be an April release, will get a release date after the theatres open, post the lockdown restrictions necessitated by COVID-19. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the technical crew of Malik includes Sanu John Varghese for cinematography, Sushin Shyam for music, Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar for sound designing and Santosh Raman for production designing.

Fahadh also wrapped up Irul, a film directed by newcomer Nasif Yousuf Izzudin. Darshana Rajendran plays the female lead and Soubin Shahir plays another pivotal role in the film. The shooting of this film began on September 16 as announced by its producer Anto Joseph.

Fahadh and Nazriya's last film to release on the big screen was Trance, directed by Anwar Rasheed. The film was scripted by Vadakkan Vincent. Bankrolled by Anwar Rasheed under his banner Anwar Rasheed Entertainments, the film had Fahadh Faasil in the lead role with Nazriya, Vinayakan, Soubin Shahir, Chemban Vinod, Dileesh Pothan and Sreenath Bhasi in the cast.

The actor couple also recently produced the screen-based film C U Soon that released on Amazon Prime in September. The film had Fahadh, Darshana and Roshan Mathew playing the main characters.

