Fahadh Faasil wraps up shooting of â€˜Irulâ€™

This is the second film the actor finishes during the pandemic, the first being the well-received â€˜C U Soonâ€™.

Flix Mollywood

Fahadh Faasil has wrapped up shooting for his film Irul which is directed by Naseef Yousuf. The shooting of this film began on September 16 and has been wrapped up in a month's time. This is the second venture the actor has completed during the pandemic period. The film has Darshana Rajendran as the female lead with Soubin Shahir in a pivotal role.

Director Naseef had earlier worked in several Bollywood productions like Kai Po Che, Happy New Year, Raees, Newton and Tumbbad. The movie is produced by Anto Joseph along with Plan J Studios, which had earlier backed the super hit film Thaneer Mathan Dinangal.

The technical crew comprises cinematographer Jomon T John and project designer Badusha, while Shameer Muhammed is in charge of editing.

The other lockdown period film Fahadh did is C U Soon, a scream based film directed by Mahesh Narayanan, which released on Amazon Prime and received a lot of positive reviews. Darshana played the female lead in that film too, and Roshan Mathew played another important role.

Read: 'C U Soon': Mahesh-Fahadh film is a reminder of what the Malayalam industry does best

Another upcoming project of Fahadh titled Joji is inspired from the masterpiece Macbeth penned by the legendary William Shakespeare. The actor will be working with the Maheshinte Prathikaaram team for Joji. Yes, Dileesh Pothan will be wielding the megaphone for Joji while Syam Pushkaran is penning the script.

The technical crew of Joji includes Shyju Khalid for cranking the camera and Justin Varghese for composing the tunes. The rest of the cast and crew are on the verge of being finalised and an official word on this is expected to be out soon.

Fahadh Faasilâ€™s Malik, which was supposed to be an April release, will get a release date after the theatres open.

The actor also has another project with Alphonse Puthren who announced recently that he will be teaming up with Fahadh for Paattu.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

