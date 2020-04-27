Working still from ‘Malik’ sets shows a totally transformed Fahadh Faasil

The actor has shed close to 20 kilos for some portion of the movie, which will be covering different time periods.

The makers of the upcoming Malayalam film Malik released a working still from the sets and fans are in awe over the total transformation of its lead actor Fahadh Faasil. The star, looking extremely skinny, can be seen listening into the conversation that the film’s director and the cinematographer are having.

Earlier, Malik’s director Mahesh Narayanan said in an interview to the Times of India that Fahadh had to lose 20 kilos to play the younger version of the role Sulaiman Malik he plays in the movie. The director was quoted as saying, “He shed close to 20 kilos to play those portions. The other challenge was that we didn’t shoot the portions chronologically. We shot the entire thing in reverse; we started with the elder portions and then went to the younger. I think it was difficult for all the actors involved.”

Fahadh Faasil will be seen sporting four different looks for the film, we hear.

Reports are that Malik is based on a true story and that it covers different time periods starting from the 1960s. It is said to be a film set in the coastal region where the minorities are under threat to dislocate and the hero is responsible for starting a rebellion movement.

The technical crew of Malik includes Sanu John Varghese for cinematography, Sushin Shyam for music, Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar for sound designing and Santosh Raman for production designing. The supporting cast of this film comprises Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan, Dileesh Pothan, Vinay Forrt, Indrans, Sudhi Koppa, Chandhunath, and Jalaja. The shooting of this film happened in several places in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and in Lakshadweep.

Malik is scheduled for release in August but there may be a change in the release date due to the current lockdown situation, say sources.

