‘Netrikann’ is helmed by ‘Aval’ director Milind Rau and bankrolled by producer and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

Nayanthara’s upcoming film Netrikann is set to release on the over-the-top (OTT) platform, Disney Plus Hotstar. The streaming platform shared the news with fans on Wednesday, July 21. Netrikann is directed by Aval fame Milind Rau, who is also well known for directing movies such as Kadhal 2 Kalyanam and The House Housing Door. The movie will also feature actors Ajmal, Manikandan and Saran in prominent roles.

Sharing the news, Hotstar wrote, “Here is an exciting announcement! Soon our next #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex! Lady superstar Nayanthara #Netrikann! #ComingSoon.” The release date is likely to be announced soon. Producer Vignesh Shivan, who also shared the news with fans, wrote: “Happy and proud be associated!!! Release date very very soon.”

Netrikann is bankrolled by filmmaker and producer Vignesh Shivan under the banner of Rowdy Picture, and co-produced by Hynwoo Thomas Kim and KS Mayilvaganan. The technical crew of Netrikann comprises Lawrence Kishor as the editor, Dhilip Subbarayan as the action director and S Kamalnathan as the art director. RD Rajasekar has been roped in as the director of photography, while it has dialogues by Navin Sundaramurthy.

The movie was reportedly scheduled to premiere in theatres last year but was postponed due to the pandemic. Earlier, the makers of the movie released the first single from the movie on June 9. Sung by Sid Sriram and written by Karthik Netha, the melodious track ‘Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum’ was based on finding positivity and hope during the pandemic. The video featured glimpses of Nayanthara’s look in Netrikann as well as visuals of frontline workers, including doctors, nurses and police, among others.

Meanwhile, actor Nayanthara, who is popular for movies such as Aram, Kolamavu Kokila and Imaikkaa Nodigal, among others, will be next seen in the Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, along with co-stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni. Touted to be a romantic comedy, the plot is based on a triangular love story between its lead actors. The first single from the movie, set to tune by popular composer Anirudh, was released on the occasion of Valentine’s Day this year.