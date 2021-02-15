First single from 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' released

Flix Kollywood

Last year director Vignesh Shivan threw a Valentine’s Day surprise to all Tamil movie buffs by revealing the title of his fourth feature film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha, and is a romantic comedy playing on a triangular love story angle between its lead actors. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, the makers of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal released the film's first single, composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Recently the Vignesh Shivan released a new poster featuring Nayanthara and Samantha. In the poster, both were seen turning their backs to the camera while posing against a gate. Samantha shared the exciting poster with a caption that read, "I’ve always wanted to work with the fierce #Nayantara and the mighty @actorvijaysethupathi... so I can’t tell you how much of a ball I am having working with the both of them together #kaathuvaakularendukaadhal... Midway through the shoot and I can safely say this one is going to be a riot @wikkiofficial you rocking this party."

The project which got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic went on the floors in Hyderabad last December and both Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha have joined the sets. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander and the film sees the team of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (Anirudh, Nayanthara, Vignesh and Vijay Sethupathi) reunite after a gap of five years. The film is produced by Seven Screen Studio and Rowdy Pictures.

This will be Vignesh’s fourth film as a director. He had recently directed a segment in Netflix India’s Tamil anthology, Paava Kadhaigal. Vignesh’s short in the anthology explores same gender love and features Anjali, Kalki Koechlin in lead roles. Vignesh is also busy with his production ventures for which he had partnered with Nayanthara. The couple's first production venture Koozhangal got selected for the 50th International Film Festival of Rotterdam (IFFR) and won the Tiger Award. The international edition of Koozhangal has been titled Pebbles and depicts a poverty-stricken father and son wandering in a south Indian landscape where anger and frustration are hotter than the sun.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has teamed up with Vetrimaaran for the first time for an upcoming project with Soori in the lead. Apparently, the actor has already joined the sets and he’s believed to be playing a very pivotal role.

Samantha is waiting for the release of her upcoming Hindi web series, The Family Man 2 which was supposed to release on February 12 but has been postponed to the summer. She has also signed a Tamil horror flick with Ashwin Saravanan. Thrilled about this project, she tweeted, “It’s going to be much more than just a horror film.” To be produced by Sony Entertainment, the film will also star Prasanna and Prashanth in crucial roles.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara has a number of films needing her attention. Her Malayalam film Nizhal has reached post-production mode. She shares screen space with Kunchacko Boban in this thriller directed by Appu N Bhattathiri. She is again teaming up with Rajinikanth in Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva and bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The shooting of the film commenced recently in Hyderabad but was suspended after a few crew members tested positive for coronavirus.

She also awaits Netrikann which has been directed by Aval fame Milind Rau. Tipped to be another woman-centric thriller, the film is believed to be an official remake of the Korean thriller Blind about a blind woman who gives testimony in a hit-and-run case and is then forced to confront the killer on her own.

(Content provided by Digital Native)