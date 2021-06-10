Watch: First song from Nayanthara's upcoming 'Netrikann' is out

‘Netrikann’ is helmed by ‘Aval’ director Milind Rau and bankrolled by Vignesh Shivan.

Flix Kollywood

The first single from actor Nayanthara’s much-awaited Tamil movie Netrikann was released by the makers of the film on Wednesday. Sung by Sid Sriram and written by Karthik Netha, the melodious number ‘Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum’ talks about positivity and hope during the pandemic. Featuring glimpses of Nayanthara’s look in Netrikann as well as visuals of frontline workers including doctors, nurses and police, among others, the lyrical video of the song provides a much-needed dose of optimism and positivity.

The lyrics explore the theme of optimism by explaining how change is intrinsic to nature, and emphasises on the need to hope for a better tomorrow. The song has garnered positive responses from fans and is currently trending at number 10 on YouTube in India. Sharing the song with fans on Twitter, Production company Rowdy Pictures wrote, “Hats off to all of your warriors out there, fighting this pandemic together! Here's to healing and getting back on our feet, stronger again!(sic).”

Director Vignesh Shivan, who is bankrolling the film under his home banner Rowdy Pictures, thanked Girishh Gopalakrishnan, who is on board as the music composer for the project. Appreciating Girish for the “special” and “beautiful” song, Vignesh Shivan tweeted, “Thank U @ggirishh for this beautiful song. You have made the first song from our first film sooo special. You are too good & your work is Soo inspiring thank U for this again #IdhuvumKadandhuPogum."

Spearheaded by director Milind Rau, the movie stars Nayanthara, Ajmal, Manikandan and Saran in prominent roles. Director Milind is best-known for his 2017 film Aval, which starred actors Siddharth and Andrea in the lead roles. Netrikann is produced by Rowdy Pictures and co-produced by Hynwoo Thomas Kim and KS Mayilvaganan. The technical crew of Netrikann comprises Lawrence Kishor as editor, Dhilip Subbarayan as action director and S Kamalnathan as the art director. RD Rajasekar is on board as the director of photography, while it has dialogues by Navin Sundaramurthy.

Watch the video of ‘Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum’ from Netrikann here:

Meanwhile, actor Nayanthara will be next seen in the Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, along with co-stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni.