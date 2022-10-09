Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan share first pics with their twin babies

Sharing the news with fans on social media, Vignesh Shivan shared pictures of the family

news Kollywood

Actor Nayanthara and her husband director Vignesh Shivan took to social media to share the pictures of their twin baby boys. Vignesh took to social media to make the announcement on Sunday, October 9. Sharing the news with fans, Vignesh announced the names of their children Uyir (means life) and Ulagam (means world). “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful,” he said on social media.

“I love you Two And I love you Three,” he said in another post.

Nayanthara and Vignesh got married in a grand ceremony on June 9 this year, which saw several celebrities, including high profile guests including Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, superstar Rajinikanth, actors Vijay Sethupathi, Sarathkumar, Karthi, director Mani Rathnam, producer Boney Kapoor, director Atlee, and Television host Dhivya Dharshini, among others. The guest list also reportedly includes actors Chiranjeevi, Ajith, Suriya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, among others. Netflix India recently unveiled a glimpse video from their wedding documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.

Nayanthara, who is popularly known as ‘lady superstar’ by fans, met Vignesh Shivan during the script narration of the 2015 Tamil romantic drama Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The film also starred actors Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, and Parthiban as the antagonist. The couple, who have been in a relationship over the past few years, have frequently shared photos from vacations and outings on social media.