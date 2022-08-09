Watch: Netflix shares glimpse into Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan's grand wedding

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan got married on June 9 this year in Chennai.

Flix Wedding

Putting an end to the long wait, Netflix India unveiled a glimpse video from actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan’s grand and much-awaited wedding documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale on Tuesday, August 9. The short glimpse features Nayanthara and Vignesh together with shots from the wedding, interspersed with the couple sharing their thoughts with the audience.

“I only believe in working. It is definitely nice to know that there is so much love around me,” Nayanthara is heard saying in the newly released video, while Vignesh Shivan says, “As a woman, I am in love with her nature. Her character itself is very inspiring and she is very beautiful inside out.” The over-the-top (OTT) platform is yet to reveal the release date for the wedding documentary. Sharing the video, Netflix India South tweeted, “Cue the malems cos we're ready to dance in excitement. Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale is coming soon to Netflix!(sic).”

Speculations about Netflix India buying the streaming rights for Vignesh and Nayanthara’s wedding videos, and director Gautham Menon directing the same, did the rounds on social media. The OTT platform announced on July 21 that Netflix will be sharing glimpses from the couple’s wedding celebrations. However, an official announcement regarding the team working behind the documentary is awaited. Netflix is also yet to reveal if the entire ceremony will be streamed, as claimed by several media reports.

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan got married on June 9. The ceremony saw several high-profile guests in attendance including superstar Rajinikanth, actors Ajith, Shah Rukh Khan, Karthi, director Atlee, producer Boney Kapoor and many others. Vignesh Shivan shared images with some of the guests on July 9.

Nayanthara, who is popularly known as ‘lady superstar’ by fans, met Vignesh Shivan during the script narration of the 2015 Tamil romantic drama Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The film also starred actors Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, and Parthiban as the antagonist.