Nani and Sai Pallavi’s ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ wraps up shooting

Helmed by Rahul Sakrithyan, the movie also features actors Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian.

Tollywood actor Nani wrapped up shooting for the upcoming Telugu movie Shyam Singha Roy. Helmed by Rahul Sakrithyan, Shyam Singha Roy features actors Sai Pallavi, Nani and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. The shooting for the movie resumed after the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic abated. Announcing the news on Twitter, actor Nani stated that the team has come out with a great outcome. He also added that the post-production for the project has begun. “Shoot done. With a great team comes the great outcome. Post-production begins. (sic)”

Niharika Entertainment, the production banner bankrolling the movie, also took to Twitter to share the news. Noting that it is their special film with actor Nani, they also extended their gratitude to the cast and crew. “It's Done Wrapped up the shoot of #ShyamSinghaRoy , Our Special one with Natural @NameisNani! Grateful to our Cast & Crew for such positive support on sets,” Niharika Entertainment tweeted on Monday. An image featuring lead actor Nani looking into the mirror was also shared.

On July 1, the last leg of shooting commenced in Hyderabad. Sharing the news with fans on July 1, Nani stated "Shyam is back :) Last schedule begins.” He also shared a photo, with his back turned against the camera. We also see many trishuls in the backdrop. The supporting cast includes actors Jisshu Sengupta, Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma and Abhinav Gomatam, among others. Set in Kolkata, the theme of the movie reportedly revolves around reincarnation. Written by Satyadev Janga, the movie has Naveen Nooli on board as the editor. Sanu John will be taking care of cinematography, while Mickey J Meyer has been roped in as the music composer.

Nani awaits the release of his upcoming Telugu movie Tuck Jagadish, which also stars actors Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma. The move was initially slated to hit the big screens, but was postponed in view of the pandemic. The release of Sai Pallavi’s upcoming movies Love Story and Virata Parvam were also postponed in view of the second wave of coronavirus.