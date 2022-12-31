Nandi Hills near Bengaluru closed for tourists on New Year’s Eve

The Chikkaballapur district administration issued an order saying it was prohibiting tourists at Nandi Hills for New Year celebrations to protect the environment and contain the spread of COVID.

news Bengaluru news

Nandi Hills, a hill station situated about 60 km north of Bengaluru, will be closed on New Year’s Eve for tourists. The Chikkaballapur district administration has prohibited tourists from visiting the hill station from 6 pm on Saturday, December 31 to 6 am on Sunday, January 1. The order was issued by Nagaraj MN, the Deputy Commissioner of Chikkaballapur, on Friday, December 30. The reasons for this ban as stated in the order included protecting the sanctity of the place and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, The Hindu reported.

The order issued by the Deputy Commissioner also stated that tourists visiting the hill station in groups, consuming alcohol and littering the place were “environmental hazards.” The Chikkaballapur district police reportedly requested the Deputy Commissioner to issue the order barring tourists on New Year’s Eve, to ensure that there is no disturbance in the area. The district administration has been prohibiting tourists from coming to Nandi Hills on New Year’s Eve for more than a decade now.

Even in Bengaluru, the city police have levied multiple restrictions on New Year’s Eve to ensure that there is no disturbance on December 31. The city police have installed more than 500 CCTV cameras in and around the city, particularly on MG Road, Brigade Road and Church Street. The Bengaluru Police’s Twitter handle informed citizens that the whole city will be under surveillance with not just the newly installed CCTV cameras but also drone cameras.

The police said that they have directed commercial establishments, particularly bars and restaurants, to install more cameras in the parking spaces and the entrances to their premises. The Karnataka government also made masks mandatory at pubs and restaurants during New Year celebrations. The timings of Bengaluru metro were also extended till 2 am on January 1 so that passengers can avail it after New Year events.