Bengaluru metro to extend timings on New Yearâ€™s Eve: Details

A statement issued by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited on December 29 said that the timings have been extended in light of New Year celebrations.

news Bengaluru news

The Bengaluru metro will operate till 2 am on January 1, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said on Thursday, December 29. The trains are expected to operate at a frequency of 15 minutes on the entire network. The last train will leave from Baiyappanahalli at 1.35 am on January 1, while the last train from Kengeri will leave at 1.25 am. Meanwhile, the train from Nagasandra will leave at 1.30 am, and the train from Silk Institute will leave at 1.25 am.

The last train will leave from Nandaprabhu Kempegowda Station (Majestic) at 2 am on January 1. The statement issued by BMRCL also said that during the extended hours, from 11.30 pm to 2 am, only paper tickets will be issued from MG Road, Trinity, and Cubbon Park metro stations for Rs 50. No tokens will be issued in these stations. However, these paper tickets from the aforementioned stations can be purchased from 8 pm onwards and will be valid only for the extended period from 11.30 pm to 2 am.

The statement further mentioned that QR tickets, tokens, and smart cards with normal discounted fares can also be bought by passengers during the extended period. However, this will not be allowed for passengers from MG Road, Trinity, and Cubbon Park metro stations.

Ahead of New Year celebrations, the Bengaluru city police said that they have placed 500 new CCTV cameras on MG Road, Brigade Road, and Church Street. Bengaluru policeâ€™s Twitter handle also informed citizens that the whole city will be under surveillance not just with extra CCTV cameras but also with the help of drone cameras.

Read: Celebrating NYE in central Bengaluru? Hereâ€™s the full list of traffic restrictions

Also read: 500 CCTV cameras installed in central Bengaluru ahead of NYE celebrations