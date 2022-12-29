500 CCTV cameras installed in central Bengaluru ahead of NYE celebrations

The Karnataka government, on Monday, December 26, had also made masks mandatory at pubs and restaurants, citing the rise in COVID-19 cases globally.

Ahead of the New Year Celebrations in Karnataka’s capital city, the Bengaluru police have installed more than 500 CCTV cameras in and around the busy MG Road, Brigade and Church Street areas. City Police Commissioner CH Pratap Reddy, on Wednesday, December 28 had visited the said areas to take a stock of the security measures. He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Srinivas R Gowda and Additional Commissioner of Police (West), Sandeep Patil. The Twitter handle of Bengaluru City police also warned that the whole city will be under surveillance with not just extra CCTV but also drone cameras.

"On New Year's Eve, Brigade Road and MG Road are often packed with people. Our top goal is offering impenetrable security. We are choosing the entry points and security precautions to be implemented," Reddy told the reporters. "We have also requested that commercial establishments, particularly bars and restaurants, increase the number of cameras in their parking lots and at the entrance to their premises," he further said. Additionally, he said that all required measures will be taken by the city police to protect the safety of women and children visiting the areas.

Through his Twitter account, Reddy also appealed to the public to obtain licenses for the use of loudspeakers which are governed by the noise pollution rules and to comply with the decibel limits and timings.

The Karnataka government, on Monday, December 26, had also made masks mandatory at pubs and restaurants, citing the rise in COVID-19 cases globally. “All celebrations in connection with New Year's Eve (31st Dec 2022), and New Year (1st Jan 2023) should be completed by 1 am on 1st Jan 2023 & 2nd Jan 2023 respectively,” the state government had earlier said in their government advisory.