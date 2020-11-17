Namrata Shirodkar shares picture of Mahesh Babu's 3 am airport look

In the picture, Mahesh can be seen wearing a brown hoodie and sunglasses.

Flix Tollywood

Namrata Shirodkarâ€™s recent picture of her husband and Tollywood actor, Mahesh Babu, via her Instagram handle has gone viral. The picture, shared on Tuesday, shows Mahesh Babu at an airport at 3 am. The couple, along with their kids Sitara and Gautam, who had travelled recently to celebrate Deepavali with family, seem to be back in Hyderabad now.

Sharing the picture, Namrata wrote, â€œWho can possibly look like this at 3 in the morning !! Time flies when u have a drop dead gorgeous man sitting right in front of u waiting to board a flight." In the picture that was shared, Mahesh can be seen wearing a brown hoodie and sunglasses.

Earlier, Namrata also shared a picture of her family along with that of Shilpa Shirodkhar, her sister, on the occasion of Diwali. Recently both the families together celebrated Shilpaâ€™s husbandâ€™s birthday as well.

Mahesh Babu on November 14 took to social media to wish his â€˜two pillarsâ€™, Goutam and Sitara, on the occasion of Childrenâ€™s Day. He shared a picture of the trio sharing a candid moment, which won the hearts of his fans.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is working on his upcoming movie, Sarkaaru Vaari Paata. The movie has Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh playing the lead role alongside Mahesh Babu, and music director S S Thaman will be providing the movieâ€™s tunes.

According to earlier TNM reports, apart from Sarkaaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh will also team up with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a new Telugu project next year. Meanwhile, another project with director Vamshi Paidipally is also in discussion; if this project works out, this will be the duoâ€™s second movie, after the success of Maharshi.

Mahesh Babu was last seen on screen recently, in Sarileru Neekevvaru, directed by Anil Ravipudi. The movie has reportedly collected Rs 200 crore at the box office so far.