Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh to start shooting for ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ in Jan 2021

The film is being directed by Parasuram, who also wrote and directed ‘Geetha Govindam’.

Flix Tollywood

The makers of Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata will resume shooting for the film from January 2021. Initially, it was reported that the project will go on the floors after Dasara, and that the makers are planning to shoot the first schedule in the US.

But now, a source close to the actor was quoted by Times of India saying Mahesh will only start shooting for his next film in January. “The film’s team plans on shooting continuously, so they will only commence shooting next year,” the source told ToI, adding that the pre-production work is in full pace and the film’s team will soon make an official announcement about the shooting.. Music director Thaman has reportedly started working on the music for the film.

Recently the makers officially announced that Keerthy Suresh has been signed as the female lead. The announcement was made on the occasion of Keerthy’s birthday via a special poster.

Welcoming Keerthy on board, Mahesh tweeted. “Here’s wishing the super talented @KeerthyOfficial a very happy birthday!! Team #SarkaruVaariPaata welcomes you aboard!! Will make sure it’s one of your most memorable films. Have a great one!!”

Replying to Mahesh’s tweet, Keerthy wrote, “Thank you so much Mahesh Babu sir. Delighted to be working with you for the first time and really looking forward to this!”

The film will have music by SS Thaman while PS Vinod will handle the camera. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon. The film’s motion poster was released on August 9, on the occasion of Mahesh Babu’s birthday. The film will be jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels and Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment.

Mahesh Babu was last seen on screen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was a box-office blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, reportedly raked in over Rs 200 crore at the box-office. In the film, Mahesh Babu played an Indian Army Major who arrives in a town in Andhra Pradesh and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician. The film also featured Prakash Raj, Rashmika Mandanna and veteran actor Vijayashanti, who returned to work in films after 13 years, in crucial roles. Prakash Raj played the antagonist.

There are also reports that Mahesh Babu will team up with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a new Telugu project next year. According to reports, Sandeep had already pitched a story idea earlier in 2019, which Mahesh really liked. However, since both of them were occupied with other commitments, they couldn’t collaborate immediately. This project is likely to go on floors early next year,

Mahesh Babu also has a project with director Vamshi Paidipally in the offing. After the success of Maharshi, the duo will be reuniting for this new project. Since the release of their last film, the two of them have become good friends.