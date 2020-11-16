Vijay's 'Master' teaser a hit on YouTube, over 23 million views in less than 2 days

The teaser took just 1 hour 18 minutes to reach 9.3 million views.

The much-awaited teaser of Thalapathy Vijay's Master helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was released on the occasion of Deepavali and has become a talk-of-the-town since. The well-cut 91-second teaser introduces Vijay as professor JD, he would be taking on the antagonist, played by Vijay Sethupathi. Going by the teaser it has all elements of a commercial mass entertainer.

The teaser crossed 23 million views and broke several previous records on YouTube. Interestingly Master teaser took just 1 hour 18 minutes to reach 9.3 million views. This, however, has not broken Vijay's Bigil trailer record. Bigil, reportedly is the fastest teaser/trailer of all time to reach one million likes in just one hour of release and is still unbeatable.

Master's teaser has now garnered more than 23 million views and two million likes two days post its release. XB Film Creations, the production house behind Master, took to Twitter to announce the big feat."Record vara vara Alarattum thara thara! Fire With 23M views, Namma #MasterTeaser hits 2M likes, setting a new record on @YouTubeIndia.

Master which was due for release in April, had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Malavika Mohanan, who made her Tamil debut in Rajinikanthâ€™s Petta, plays the leading lady in this film. The film has a star-studded lineup that includes, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Nassar amongst others. Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music for the film, while Sathyan Sooryan has taken charge of cinematography.

Meanwhile, It was reported earlier this year that Vijay and director AR Murugadoss are set to reunite for the fourth time for a project dubbed as Thalapathy 65 which is to be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, director AR Murugadoss has backed out of this project due to creative differences with Vijay, as some allege, that Sun Pictures had a misunderstanding with the director.

Vijay was last seen on screen in Atlee directed Bigil in dual roles. He was seen playing father as well as the son and both the characters were extremely well received. Bigil, which also starred Jackie Shroff and Nayanthara, went on to mint over Rs 300 crore at the box-office. It emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2019.

(Content provided by Digital Native)