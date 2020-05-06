Naidu flays Andhra govt over management of COVID-19 crisis, YSRCP hits back

Asking the citizens of the state not to "fall victim to the state government's bad decisions," Chandrababu Naidu asked people to stay safe amid the pandemic.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu asked people in the state to exercise self-restraint and follow physical distancing norms, as the YSRCP-led state government eased restrictions.

Asking the citizens of the state not to "fall victim to the state government's bad decisions," the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief asked people to take necessary precautions to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Everywhere in the world, infection rates are going up and there is no clarity on when a vaccine will be available," Naidu said.

He lashed out strongly at the 'selfishness' of the YSRCP government for "hastily reopening liquor stores and hiking prices", and pointed out that proper steps were not taken to ensure the health of people in the queues.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP hit back at Naidu and said that he had no 'moral right' to criticise the state government.

"Naidu, who claims to have 40 years of political experience, has so far not uttered a word or suggested any measure to tackle the situation. However, he is trying to use every possible way to tarnish the relentless efforts put up by the government for his political benefit," Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Minister Perni Venkataramiah told reporters.

YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu also lashed out at Naidu and said that it was the latter, who lifted prohibition imposed by TDP founder NT Rama Rao, and therefore, he had on moral right to question the state government on reopening liquor stores.

"Naidu should come out of hiding from Hyderabad and make constructive criticism from Andhra Pradesh. He should spell out his intentions clearly instead of trying to grab the limelight by uttering rubbish," Rambabu told reporters.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday announced a 75% prohibition tax on liquor, a day after stores saw huge crowds on their first day of opening, despite a 25% tax. Following this, it was decided to increase the tax by another 50%.

