The Andhra Pradesh government is set to levy a 75% prohibition tax on liquor, a day after liquor stores saw huge crowds on their first day of opening in 40 days. Despite a 25% hike in alcohol prices previously announced on Sunday, liquor outlets saw long lines with no physical distancing on Monday.

The decision came soon after the Delhi government announced a 70% additional tax on liquor purchases on Monday evening. The Delhi government has termed this a “special corona fee.” The fee is applied on the MRP (maximum retail price) per bottle.

The 25% price hike announced earlier was intended to both discourage crowding and physical contact during the pandemic, and also to discourage liquor consumption, as part of the YSRCP government’s steps towards prohibition.

Of the total 3,468 liquor outlets in the state run by the state-owned AP State Beverages Corporation Ltd, 2,345 were opened in various districts on Monday. Stores were opened across red, green, and orange zones in various districts, barring containment zones.

According to PTI, the state government recorded a revenue of Rs 40 crore from the sales on Monday.

Sales will begin with inflated prices on Tuesday afternoon. The number of stores which were previously reduced from 4,380 to 3,468, are set to be reduced further by 15%.