TTD resumes admin operations at Tirumala temple with Centre relaxing lockdown

Administrative employees had been working from home ever since the Tirumala temple was closed on March 20.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) resumed its administrative operations on Monday, with the Centre allowing certain relaxations in lockdown rules. TTD had earlier closed down all temples under its management since March 20, including the Venkateswara temple at Tirumala, due to the pandemic. The Tirumala temple, which is one of the most popular Hindu shrines in the world, saw more than 40,000 visitors each day until then.

Since the closure of the temple, administrative staff had been asked to work from home. Most of them have now been asked to go back to offices, while following certain guidelines. The staff working in departments like temple, treasury, accounts, health, vigilance and security are required to report to work with 100% attendance. Other departments have been asked to report with 33% attendance, while the rest of the staff can work from home.

Joint Executive Officer (JEO), P Basant Kumar said that it is mandatory for employees coming to work to wear a mask. Talking about the precautionary measures taken by the TTD management, he said that thermal screening will be done at the main entrance of the administrative building.

Employees have also been told to maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet from each other. Staff have been asked to avoid meetings, and if absolutely necessary, to conduct them online.

Meanwhile, the BIRRD (Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled) hospitals managed by the TTD, resumed outpatient (OP) services on Monday. Director of BIRRD, Dr Madanmohan Reddy said that OP services are being resumed after following all the norms prescribed by the government while registering and treating patients.

Patients will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms on the ground floor, and only those without symptoms will be allowed into the OP ward. At any time, only 10 patients in total will be allowed in the OP ward.

