Nagarjuna Akkineni’s ‘Wild Dog’ to release on OTT?

Nagarjuna will reportedly be seen as an NIA officer in ‘Wild Dog’, with Saiyami Kher as a RAW agent.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood actor Akkineni Nagarjuna recently completed shooting for the upcoming Telugu film Wild Dog, wrapping up the last schedule in the Himalayas. The film will see Nagarjuna play an NIA officer and also stars Saiyami Kher, Alia Reza and Mayank Parakh. Saiyyami Kher, the female lead, will be seen as a RAW agent. Although many notable Tollywood films are lining up for release in theatres from January, as per the latest report, Wild Dog might skip theatrical release and might opt for an OTT-release. It is said that Netflix India has bought the rights of the film for Rs 27 crore, but an official confirmation is awaited from the makers of the film.

Wild Dog is directed by Ashishor Solomon and produced by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy under Matinee Entertainment. The title and first-look poster of the project were unveiled by the makers in December. Back then, Nagarjuna had shared his excitement for the project via a tweet which read: “Excited to be part of a true life inspired drama after a long time. Playing a NIA officer!! New age technicians and new format film making. One never stops learning!! 2020 IS GOING TO BE EXCITING!!! @MatineeEnt #WildDog.(sic)”



With the poster, it was revealed that Nagarjuna Akkineni’s character in the film is named Vijay Varma, who also goes by the name Wild Dog. Recently a set of behind-the-scenes pictures were shared, in which Nagarjuna and Saiyami, among others, were seen as officers with weapons in their hands, in the middle of a mission. Saiyami shared the pictures, expressing her excitement for the release of this action-drama.

Based on true events, Wild Dog will reportedly see Nagarjuna in a new avatar. Kiran Kumar has written the script and Shaneil Deo is handling cinematography. Nagarjuna has two more projects in his kitty. He will soon join the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, in which he plays a cameo. The team recently resumed shooting in a studio in Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently shooting for this project, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.



Last seen on screen in Telugu romantic comedy Manmadhudu 2, Nagarjuna also has a Tamil project which happens to be Dhanush’s second directorial. While some reports claim that Dhanush’s project has been shelved, sources close to Nagarjuna have confirmed that he still has set aside dates for the yet-untitled film, which also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Prasanna in key roles.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

Read: Telugu producers ask for 100% theatre occupancy after TN govt's move

Read: 'Krack', 'Red' and other Telugu films hitting the screens for Sankranthi