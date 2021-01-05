'Krack', 'Red' and other Telugu films hitting the screens for Sankranthi

There was buzz that Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya's 'Love Story' would also release for Sankranthi but there is no official confirmation on the release date yet.

This Sankranthi, there are four major movies that have been listed for theatrical release in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Most of these movies were supposed to release in 2020, but the lockdown induced by the coronavirus pandemic played spoilsport.

The Sankranthi festive season in the Telugu states always sees the release of big budget movies with popular stars. Last year, there were two major movies â€” Allu Arjunâ€™s Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo and Mahesh Babuâ€™s Sarileru Neekevvaru â€” and both became blockbusters.

Initially, there was buzz that Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanyaâ€™s Love Story, Akhil Akkineniâ€™s Most Eligible Bachelor and other films would also release for Sankranthi. However, the makers have not announced any release date officially as of now. Meanwhile, there are four major movies that have confirmed their release dates in the Sankranthi season. Here's the list:

Krack: According to the makers, Krack is releasing on January 9. The movie is a 'comedy-action entertainer' starring Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. This movie was supposed to hit the screens on May 8 but was postponed due to COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown. The trailer of the movie, directed by Gopichand Malineni, came out recently and got a good response.

Red: The Ram Pothineni starrer is releasing on January 14. The movie also has Nivetha Pethuraj, Malavika Sharma and Amritha Iyer in lead roles. Actor Ram is once again to be seen in dual roles in this movie after iSmart Shankar. The movie was initially slated for release in April 2020. Red is the remake of the Tamil movie Thadam and has been directed by Kishore Tirumala.

Master: Master in Telugu is all set for theatrical release on January 13. The film will simultaneously release in Tamil in Tamil Nadu and other states. The movie stars Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and others in significant roles. Vijay fans have been eagerly waiting for the film's release. The movie was initially meant to release on April 9 last year.

Alludu Adhurs: The movie starring Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas in the lead role is set to hit the screens on January 15 in the Telugu states. The movie also has Nabha Natesh, Anu Emmaneul, Sonu Sood, and Prakash Raj among others. The movie is directed by Kandireega fame Santhosh Srinivas. The movie was slated for summer 2021. However, with the shoot wrapped up quickly, it managed to join the Sankranti race this January. The makers have also roped in Bigg Boss fame Monaj Gajjar for a special song.

