Telugu producers ask for 100% theatre occupancy after TN govt's move

Four Telugu films are lined up for release this Sankranthi.

Flix Tollywood

After the Tamil Nadu government gave permission to run theatres in the state with 100% occupancy, the theatre and multiplex owners from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have also requested for the same in the Telugu states. A formal representation has been sent by the Telugu Film Producers Council (TFPC) to both the Chief Ministers, requesting permission for 100% occupancy as opposed to the 50% allowed now.



In a letter, the TFPC has stated that theatres are not able to cope with maintenance expenditures with 50% occupancy. “..we hereby inform that the occupancy of upto 50% seats and the expenditure incurred for the maintenance of theatres with Standard Operating Procedure, the Management of Theatres are not able to meet necessary expenditure for maintenance of theatres and therefore incurring losses (sic),” reads the letter.



The letter further says that the Tamil Nadu government has given orders for 100% occupancy "after taking into account the decrease in number of COVID-19 cases day by day and the problems faced by the cinema theatres and the multiplexes".



The Tamil Nadu government gave permission for theatres to have 100% occupancy after actor Vijay requested the government for the same. Vijay's Master, also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan, is releasing on January 13 for Pongal, and is among the most anticipated films of the year. Actor Silambarasan, whose Eeswaran is releasing for Pongal, had also requested for 100% occupancy.

While many from the film industries have welcomed this decision, there are also concerns being raised over the spread of COVID-19. Visiting theatres is considered to be a high risk activity since the coronavirus thrives in enclosed, air-conditioned spaces. With 100% occupancy, it will also be difficult for the audience to maintain physical distancing as specified in the Standard Operating Procedure which was earlier issued by the government.



Recently in the Telugu states, Solo Brathuke So Better, a big budget film starring Sai Dharam Tej, was released for Christmas and received a decent response at the box-office. The film is currently running with 50% occupancy. For Sankranthi, Ravi Teja’s Krack, Ram’s Red and others are lined up for release.