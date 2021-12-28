Munawar Faruqui's Hyderabad show is a political flashpoint in Telangana

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who according to the BJP is a “Hindu hater,” will be performing in Hyderabad on January 9, 2022.

news Politics

A confrontation between the TRS government and the BJP will be inevitable on January 9, 2022, the day stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is scheduled to perform in Hyderabad. The BJP has already stepped up its attack and mobilised supporters to prevent the event from happening, challenging TRS working president KT Rama Rao’s decision to welcome performers like Munawar Faruqui and Kunal Kamra to exercise their right to speech and expression.

BJP Telangana state president Bandi Sanjay has already entrusted the youth wing of the party to ensure the event does not go as planned, alleging that Munawar had made jokes on Hindu gods and hurt Hindu sentiments. Similarly, other BJP leaders have made threats of stopping the event in case the event is not cancelled, as per their demand.

The Gujarat-based comedian’s show in Bengaluru (scheduled to take place on November 28) was recently cancelled after the city police objected to it, citing law and order problems. In light of alleged threats from Hindu vigilante groups and the police communique, the venue management refused to let out the Good Shepherd auditorium for the show. Munawar was arrested in 2021 based on the complaint of a BJP MLA’s son, who claimed that the jokes that “he was going to crack” are offensive.

Read: Munawar performed the same set in Bengaluru thrice before: What got the cops this time?

While the date of the Hyderbad event has been announced, the venue details have not been disclosed yet, seemingly over threats of vandalism and violence. A top source from the TRS cabinet told TNM that there are no plans to cancel the show as of now, however, a review will be conducted soon in this regard.

By firmly challenging the TRS government, the BJP intends to keep the pressure on the TRS, and cultivate the image of the Opposition by sidelining Congress – the principal Opposition party, according to political analysts. The TRS, too, which had earlier ignored the BJP, focussing solely on the Congress, has now realised the potential of the BJP, and have been in regular confrontation with them for the past month over the prevailing paddy crisis in the state. The first sign of the TRS taking the BJP seriously was after the party lost the most politically-defining Huzurabad bye-election to former TRS member, Eatala Rajender, in November 2021, despite introducing the Dalita Bandhu scheme.

Soon after the loss, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao launched a protest against the BJP-led Union government, alleging the farmers in the state were in distress because of the Union government not procuring paddy from Telangana farmers.

“The growth of the BJP, from winning 52 seats in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, to winning two MLA seats in the bye-elections, has evidently rattled the TRS, so now the party wants to challenge them. It is a power struggle,” noted political analyst T Lakshminarayana.

The state will be going for elections in 2023, and as part of its mobilisation and to enthuse the party workers to work actively on the ground, the party is actively using the Hinduphobia narrative against the TRS.

BJP’s Bandi Sanjay alleged that the TRS cabinet is full of atheists, and so do not object to ridicule against Hindu gods or Hindu literature. He also said that the Hindu society had to introspect the TRS government’s actions in allowing Munawar Faruqui to perform.

“The BJP wants to constantly send across the message that the Congress in Telangana is irrelevant, so they have been baiting the TRS with personal attacks against family members of KCR and remain in news. The TRS party’s earlier strategy was to ignore the BJP and make them seem irrelevant. The situation now, however, is not the same. The BJP has won two crucial bye-elections and has proved that they cannot be overlooked. So the TRS is also confronting them daily,” said Lakshminarayana.

Last week, BJP’s mouthpiece – Q News (run by Teenmaar Mallanna) – made distasteful comments against TRS working president KTR’s son Himanshu, leading to violent retaliation by alleged TRS supporters, who vandalised the office.

Read: ‘Is this what you teach BJP leaders?’ KTR asks JP Nadda over Teenmaar Mallanna’s comment

“It is not about Munawar Faruqui anymore, it is a power struggle now,” Lakshminarayana added.

As part of the BJP’s relentless campaign against the TRS, the party on Monday, December 27, held the Nirudyoga Deeksha, protest against unemployment in the state. In the meeting, the BJP leaders vowed to bring down the TRS government in the next election.

Another political commentator Palwai Raghavender observed that the TRS confronting the BJP is its best political strategy. “There is anti-incumbency. Things have not been the same since 2014. Political dynamics have changed. Munawar Faruqui’s controversy is a small issue among the major issues for the TRS,” he said.

Palwai Raghavender added, “The paddy issue is one of the major issues that will define the elections. So, the TRS challenging the BJP and blaming them for everything wrong happening in the state, is their best strategy.”

Watch: Munawar Faruqui barred in Bengaluru: Were the cops right or wrong?