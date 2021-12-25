‘Is this what you teach BJP leaders?’ KTR asks JP Nadda over Teenmaar Mallanna’s comment

TRS workers also allegedly vandalised the office of Q News, run by Mallanna over the comment he made about KTR’s son.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao condemned the personal attack made against his son by BJP’s Teenmaar Mallanna on his YouTube channel Q News. KTR tagged BJP National president JP Nadda on Twitter and said, “Is this what you teach BJP leaders in Telangana? Is it Sanskar to drag my young son & body shame him through ugly political comments in BJP’s mouthpiece?”

The Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development added, “You don’t think we could reciprocate in the same coin against Amit Shah Ji’s or Modi Ji’s family?” He said. “Please refrain these third rate leaders & media mouthpieces of BJP from making lousy lowlife comments particularly on my children.”

On Saturday, December 25, TRS members filed a complaint against BJP member Chintapandu Naveen, popularly known by his screen name Teenmaar Mallanna, for making distasteful remarks about KT Rama Rao’s son Himanshu. The YouTube channel – Q News – run by Mallanna had conducted a poll that alleged that no development was taking place under the TRS government. The poll question read: “Did development take place in Bhadrachalam temple, or In Himanshu's body?”

Threatening to initiate legal action against such personal attacks, KTR said, “We will be compelled to take legal action and as much as I detest it, don’t blame us when we are forced to respond with equal vigour.”

Speaking to TNM, Banjara Hills Inspector P Shiva Chandra said, “We have received the complaint, but we are yet to file a First Information Report (FIR). We have sought legal opinion in the case.”

Meanwhile, in retaliation to the comments, TRS workers allegedly vandalised the office of Q News located in Medipally. TRS workers have allegedly destroyed computers and also attacked the staff, according to Mallanna. He also alleged that despite calling the police for immediate protection, the authorities did not respond promptly.

Medipally police told TNM that they have registered a case in this regard.

Mallanna is a controversial TV personality. He has often attacked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members through videos on his YouTube channel. He was jailed for 73 days, as he had an overwhelming 38 cases against him which include extortion. After being released from prison in November this year, he joined the BJP party on December 7.