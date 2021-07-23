Muhammad Ali to Prince Naseem: Real life boxers who inspired 'Sarpatta' characters

In a press release, the makers revealed how some of the actors have drawn inspiration from real-life boxers in order to prepare for their roles in ‘Sarpatta Parambarai’.

Flix Kollywood

Director Pa Ranjith’s much-anticipated sports drama Sarpatta Parambarai rele ased on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on July 22. Set in North Madras of the '70s, the movie is based on two boxing clans, Sarpatta Parambarai and Idiyappa Parambarai, who compete with each other. The Ranjith directorial features an ensemble cast including actors Arya, Sanchana Natarajan, Shabeer Kallarackal, John Kokken, Kalaiyarasan, Dushara Vijayan, Anupama Kumar and Santosh Pratap, among others.

In a press release, the makers recently revealed that the actors, who essayed the role of boxers in the film, not only underwent extensive training and workout sessions, but also worked on their techniques by drawing inspiration from real-life boxers. Visuals from the film also indicate that there are similarities between the actors’ boxing techniques and that of popular boxers on whom the characters are based.

Here’s a list of Sarpatta Parambarai’s chara cters and the real-life boxers they are inspired from:

Kabilan: Essayed by actor Arya, Kabilan is the lead protagonist of the movie, who rises to the occasion by challenging to take down one of the lead boxers from the opposite side. The boxing technique of Arya’s character in the movie is said to be inspired by Muhammad Ali, one of the most celebrated boxers. The theme song of the movie, ‘Neeye Oli’, also features one of Muhammad Ali’s popular phrases- “float like a butterfly, sting like a killer bee.”

Meanwhile, actor Arya, known to be a fitness enthusiast, reportedly trained in boxing for the past two years. Speaking about his preparation for the role in a TNM interview, Arya said: “People from the 1970s came in to tell us how boxing was at those times and how they prepared. Extensive research has gone into the making of the film; the way we speak, the body language, the costumes, art department, are all reflective of that.”

Vembuli: John Kokken plays the role of Vembuli, a boxer who is considered to be unbeatable in the world of Sarpatta. As per the statement, his body language was inspired by boxer Mike Tyson, who is nicknamed ‘Iron Mike’. Apart from his technique, Kokken is also said to have attempted to channelise Mike’s rough and combative spirit for the role.

Dancing Rose: The role of Dancing Rose was played by actor Shabeer Kallarackal, who has won hearts with his performance. Following the release, several netizens took to social media to heap praises on the actor for his performance in the movie as well as the intensive training he underwent in preparation for the role. Shabeer’s workout video recently went viral on social media. Shabeer is said to have mirrored boxer Naseem Hameed (aka) Prince Naseem’s techniques for his role as Dancing Rose. The name of the character too was inspired from Prince Naseem’s swift and fluid movements that are similar to the movement language of dance forms. Shabeer is also reportedly trained in martial arts.

Raman: Essayed by Santhosh Prathap, the character of Raman is based on boxer George Foreman, who is considered to be one of the oldest heavyweight champions in the history of international boxing.

Watch the trailer of ‘Sarpatta Parambarai’ here:

(With inputs from Amazon Prime Video)

Watch: 'Buddha's teachings are very essential in these times': Pa Ranjith on 'Sarpatta'

READ: 'Sarpatta Parambarai' review: Pa Ranjith and Arya's sports film is a knock-out