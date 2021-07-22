Actor Shabeer Kallarakkal is winning hearts with his performance as Dancing Rose in director Pa Ranjith’s period sports drama Sarpatta Parambarai, whi
Shabeer’s performance as Dancing Rose in Sarpatta has left fans as well as critics stunned, with many demanding that a separate movie be made with him as the lead. Noting that Shabeer easily makes it to the list of best performances in Sarpatta, several users recounted Dancing Rose’s sequences that were impressive. His performance in a fight sequence during the interval has especially become a hit among fans. And needless to say, his performance has also inspired a wave of memes.
Conveying his gratitude, Shabeer tweeted, “Thanks for your overwhelming responses to “Dancing Rose”. All credits my director & brother @beemji Anna.”Many members from the film fraternity as well as viewers also heaped praises on the film’s lead actor Arya’s performance and congratulated Pa Ranjith.
Set in North Madras of the 1970s, the plot of Sarpatta Parambarai
Shabeer Kallarakkal aka DANCING ROSE. pic.twitter.com/aCUSdfJwSN— LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) July 22, 2021
Thanks for your overhelming responses to "Dancing Rose" All credits my director & brother @beemji Anna.#SarpattaParambarai pic.twitter.com/v0OEqkDvHC— Shabeer (Dancing Rose) (@ActorShabeer) July 22, 2021
Shabeer Kallarakkal as DANCING ROSE - what an extraordinary character and what a transformation by the actor to play the role. It takes the best directors to bring out the best actors - proven again by @beemji.#SarpattaParambarai pic.twitter.com/p6MQvGwnml— Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) July 22, 2021
Pa Ranjith and his cast/crew end up giving the director's finest film yet#SarpattaParambarai is just phenomenal filmmaking and I hated that I could not see it on a big screen.— Baradwaj Rangan (@baradwajrangan) July 22, 2021
Bravo! An especially big round of applause for John Vijay & the Dancing Rose.https://t.co/Y2HCYqt7ee
#ShabeerKallarakkal nailed it as #Dancingrose .. @beemji pls plan a spin-off or a seperate movie for this character#SarpattaParambarai pic.twitter.com/n9BM7isKWz— Gutsy Thala ↩️ (@GutsyThala) July 22, 2021
Besides Rangan and Kabilan, two characters I liked a lot in #PaRanjith's #SarpattaParambarai - #ShabeerKallarakkal as Dancing Rose and #JohnVijay as Daddy ❤️#Sarpatta #DancingRose #Daddy @beemji pic.twitter.com/OfrR6AThH5— Bhuva (@bhuvan1190) July 22, 2021
Shabeer Kallarakkal as Dancing Rose was so impressive with his footwork and definitely I'm a fan of his dancing move in that interval fight scene #SarpattaParambarai @shabzkal pic.twitter.com/R13sMaX1p4— Param (@mynameisparam) July 22, 2021
The interval sequence where Kabilan face Dancing rose deserves one hell of a theatrical experience.
Closeup shots, 30 secs real time moment & pacing from one individual player to another, worked in the favour to experience like the audience can witness this from a boxing ring. pic.twitter.com/Bxx63DbMN7— Vijay M Raghavan (@Vjmraghavan) July 22, 2021
#ShabeerKallarakkal as #DancingRose ❤#SarpattaParambarai @arya_offl @beemji @Music_Santhosh @kabilanchelliah#SarpattaOnPrime pic.twitter.com/0CDBYGZR67— KЯɪsʜɴᴀᴀɴᴀᴀT (@KrishnaJanaa) July 22, 2021
#DancingRose flashback Corner slip— Wall-E (@Wallll_E) July 22, 2021
So many characters shines in sarpattai.— arjun arj (@arjunnatarajan6) July 22, 2021
Vembuli John vijay dancing rose pasupathy. #SarpattaParambarai #SarpattaOnPrime pic.twitter.com/RLzIAjiO7U