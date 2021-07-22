Watch: ‘Sarpatta’ Dancing Rose’s intense workout video goes viral

Actor Shabeer Kallarakkal’s performance as Dancing Rose in director Pa Ranjith’s recently released sports drama ‘Sarpatta Parambarai’ has won praise from audiences as well as critics.

Actor Shabeer Kallarakkal is winning hearts with his performance as Dancing Rose in director Pa Ranjith’s period sports drama Sarpatta Parambarai, whi ch released on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, July 22. Shortly after the film's release, a new workout video of the actor surfaced online. The video posted by LetsOTT Global, an aggregator platform that posts updates about Over-the-top (OTT) platforms, features Shabeer’s intensive workout and visuals of the rigorous physical routine he followed in preparation for his role in the movie. The workout video features several exercises that are part of High-intensity Interval Training (HIIT), as well as the ones that fall under agility and balance training.

Shabeer’s performance as Dancing Rose in Sarpatta has left fans as well as critics stunned, with many demanding that a separate movie be made with him as the lead. Noting that Shabeer easily makes it to the list of best performances in Sarpatta, several users recounted Dancing Rose’s sequences that were impressive. His performance in a fight sequence during the interval has especially become a hit among fans. And needless to say, his performance has also inspired a wave of memes.

Conveying his gratitude, Shabeer tweeted, “Thanks for your overwhelming responses to “Dancing Rose”. All credits my director & brother @beemji Anna.”Many members from the film fraternity as well as viewers also heaped praises on the film’s lead actor Arya’s performance and congratulated Pa Ranjith.

Set in North Madras of the 1970s, the plot of Sarpatta Parambarai revolves around a fight between two boxing clans – Idiyappa Parambarai and Sarpatta Paramb arai. The film’s cast also includes John Kokken, Kalaiyarasan, Dushara Vijayan, Anupama Kumar and Santosh Pratap, among others. Bankrolled by Ranjith’s Neelam Productions and K9 Studios, the sports drama has music by Santhosh Narayanan. The movie marks the first-time collaboration between Arya and Ranjith.

Shabeer Kallarakkal aka DANCING ROSE. pic.twitter.com/aCUSdfJwSN — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) July 22, 2021

Thanks for your overhelming responses to "Dancing Rose" All credits my director & brother @beemji Anna.#SarpattaParambarai pic.twitter.com/v0OEqkDvHC — Shabeer (Dancing Rose) (@ActorShabeer) July 22, 2021

Shabeer Kallarakkal as DANCING ROSE - what an extraordinary character and what a transformation by the actor to play the role. It takes the best directors to bring out the best actors - proven again by @beemji.#SarpattaParambarai pic.twitter.com/p6MQvGwnml — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) July 22, 2021

Pa Ranjith and his cast/crew end up giving the director's finest film yet#SarpattaParambarai is just phenomenal filmmaking and I hated that I could not see it on a big screen.



Bravo! An especially big round of applause for John Vijay & the Dancing Rose.https://t.co/Y2HCYqt7ee — Baradwaj Rangan (@baradwajrangan) July 22, 2021

Shabeer Kallarakkal as Dancing Rose was so impressive with his footwork and definitely I'm a fan of his dancing move in that interval fight scene #SarpattaParambarai @shabzkal pic.twitter.com/R13sMaX1p4 — Param (@mynameisparam) July 22, 2021

The interval sequence where Kabilan face Dancing rose deserves one hell of a theatrical experience.



Closeup shots, 30 secs real time moment & pacing from one individual player to another, worked in the favour to experience like the audience can witness this from a boxing ring. pic.twitter.com/Bxx63DbMN7 July 22, 2021